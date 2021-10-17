100421-sw-broncos 20.jpg

Denver Broncos defensive back Mike Ford (12) reacts after a play during the Denver Broncos home game against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Broncos lost the game to the Ravens by a score of 23-7.

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

DENVER — The Broncos return to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon to take on the rival Las Vegas Raiders and looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Live updates:

1Q 2:40: Raiders 10, Broncos 7

Broncos called a timeout to regroup before a big Raiders third down. They stopped them from getting into the end zone, but the Raiders still notched a 50-yard field goal to take the lead back. 

1Q, 6:57: Broncos 7, Raiders 7

The 24-game streak is over. The Broncos scored on the opening drive for the first time since December, 2019, with Teddy Bridgewater finding Tim Patrick for a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game. 

1Q, 11:54: Raiders 7, Broncos 0

The Raiders needed just over three minutes to get down the field to take an early lead. Derek Carr connected with Henry Ruggs III for a 48-yard touchdown. 

Pregame 

After a 3-0 start, the Broncos have fallen to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers the past two weeks.

They take on a reeling Raiders team after coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night after more leaked emails revealed homophobic and misogynistic language.

The Raiders have also lost two in a row after starting 3-0. This is the 122nd meeting between the franchises, with the Raiders leading 66-53-2.

