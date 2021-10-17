DENVER — The Broncos return to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon to take on the rival Las Vegas Raiders and looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Live updates:
1Q 2:40: Raiders 10, Broncos 7
Broncos called a timeout to regroup before a big Raiders third down. They stopped them from getting into the end zone, but the Raiders still notched a 50-yard field goal to take the lead back.
1Q, 6:57: Broncos 7, Raiders 7
The 24-game streak is over. The Broncos scored on the opening drive for the first time since December, 2019, with Teddy Bridgewater finding Tim Patrick for a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game.
1Q, 11:54: Raiders 7, Broncos 0
The Raiders needed just over three minutes to get down the field to take an early lead. Derek Carr connected with Henry Ruggs III for a 48-yard touchdown.
Pregame
After a 3-0 start, the Broncos have fallen to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers the past two weeks.
They take on a reeling Raiders team after coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night after more leaked emails revealed homophobic and misogynistic language.
The Raiders have also lost two in a row after starting 3-0. This is the 122nd meeting between the franchises, with the Raiders leading 66-53-2.