100421-sw-broncos 20.jpg

Denver Broncos defensive back Mike Ford (12) reacts after a play during the Denver Broncos home game against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Broncos lost the game to the Ravens by a score of 23-7.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

The Broncos return to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon to take on the rival Las Vegas Raiders and looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

After a 3-0 start, the Broncos have fallen to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers the past two weeks.

They take on a reeling Raiders team after coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night after more leaked emails revealed homophobic and misogynistic language.

The Raiders have also lost two in a row after starting 3-0. This is the 122nd meeting between the franchises, with the Raiders leading 66-53-2.

Follow the action as the game unfolds.

