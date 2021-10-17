The Broncos return to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon to take on the rival Las Vegas Raiders and looking to snap a two-game losing streak.
After a 3-0 start, the Broncos have fallen to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers the past two weeks.
They take on a reeling Raiders team after coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night after more leaked emails revealed homophobic and misogynistic language.
The Raiders have also lost two in a row after starting 3-0. This is the 122nd meeting between the franchises, with the Raiders leading 66-53-2.
