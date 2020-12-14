Let’s review Week 14 from a betting perspective, as we look to build on a good week looking ahead to Week 15.
Week 14 Bad Beat of the Week
There were two very bad beats in Week 14 and both were similar. The Miami Dolphins kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left, down nine points to the Kansas City Chiefs, in hopes of recovering an onside kick. They failed to recover the kick and the Chiefs failed to cover the seven-point spread, winning by six points. Kansas City has won eight straight games, but its past five wins have been decided by six points or fewer. Something to keep in mind moving forward, as the Chiefs usually check in as touchdown favorites. Like the Dolphins, the Detroit Lions found themselves down two scores to the Green Bay Packers, and they too kicked a field goal from Green Bay’s 14-yard line with 1:49 left in the game. They failed to recover the onside kick and lost by seven points. Green Bay was favored to win by 7.5 points.
Week 14 Upset of the Week
The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Football Team all pulled off upset victories in Week 14. None were as impressive as the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the New Orleans Saints, with rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first start. The Saints were seven-point road favorites but found themselves down 17-0 at halftime. Philadelphia held off a late surge to win 24-21, handing the Saints their first loss in two seasons without Drew Brees. New Orleans had gone 55 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher until Week 14, as Hurts (106 yards) and Miles Sanders (115 yards) both hit the century mark on the ground.
Week 14 Cover of the Week
The cover of the week goes to the Seattle Seahawks. After failing to win as 10-point home favorites last week against the New York Giants, the Seahawks bounced back in a big way, as they destroyed the New York Jets 40-3. They opened as 13.5-point favorites and it closed at 14.5. That’s a high number, but it was never in doubt. Well maybe for a second as the Jets opened with a 3-0 lead only to allow 40 unanswered points. The Jets are 17.5-point road dogs against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, and I think we should lean with the home team.
A look ahead at Week 15
Stay tuned for tomorrow’s column, as we’ll take a look ahead at Week 15 in the NFL with some marquee matchups to wager on. There are some great games on the schedule, including two Saturday games as the Buffalo Bills travel to Denver to take on the Broncos as 6-point favorites, and the Green Bay Packers are 8.5-point favorites as they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Lambeau Field.
The best game on the schedule must be the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, even if we don’t get the return of Brees. The defending Super Bowl champs opened as four-point favorites and it’s a number that could climb in Kansas City’s favor as we inch closer to Sunday.