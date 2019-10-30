Demonte Meeks hinted back in August that this could be the way his season would go.

Describing himself as a “slow learner” who needs hands on experience, it would make sense that Meeks – in his first full year as a starter – would improve over the course of the season.

And he’s taken the Air Force defense along for the ride with him.

After averaging six tackles per game over the first four games with half a sack, he’s upped that to 8.25 tackles per game over the past four with 2 ½ sacks.

He made more than a quarter of Air Force’s tackles in a 31-7 victory over Utah State last Saturday night as the defense forced punts on eight of nine possessions and three-and-outs six times, leading to a time-of-possession advantage of more than three-to-one for the Falcons.

His performance earned him a spot on the Pro Football Focus national team of the week.

“I don’t think anything has changed,” Meeks said of the growth during his junior season. “(Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski is) putting me in the right positions. Habits are habits. Practice like you play. That’s about it.

“Stuff’s starting to slow down a lot for me.”

Coach Troy Calhoun agrees that the daily approach has been a key for Meeks, who leads the team in tackles (57) and tackles for loss (seven), ranking 12th and eighth, respectively, in those categories.

“Demonte is tremendous in practice,” Calhoun said. “Everything he does, he does with full intensity.”

Meeks has become an integral piece of a defensive front that has helped Air Force to the nation’s No. 11 rushing defense (92.8 yards per game) and No. 21 overall defense (309.6 ypg).

“Our defense has been playing lights out,” slot receiver Ben Waters said.

The Falcons (6-2) have allowed 7 or fewer points in four of the past five halves they’ve played as they enter Saturday's contest with Army (3-5) and its fifth-ranked rushing offense (263.5 ypg).

“We’ve just been doing our thing, just having confidence in each other each week,” Meeks said. “It just builds that fire and allows us to see that we’re putting our faith in the right people.”

