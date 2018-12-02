Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) breaks away from Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver handled an unseasonably warm day: 66 degrees at kickoff with wind gusts up to 40 mph that redirected kicks and throws. The plan was to give it to their 190-pound running back and let him live up to his new nickname.
They've started calling him "Pit Bull."
"I like it," said Lindsay, who really didn't have a choice in the matter. "The defensive line gave me the name. When the defensive line gives you a name, you take it."
He took it and ran with it, just like he has since he joined the Broncos as an undrafted rookie from Colorado.
1 of 35
Caption +
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) breaks a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts to an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) breaks a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a pass against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) catches an interception against Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jordan Franks (88) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs in a touchdown against Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) fumbles the ball against Denver Broncos defensive back Shamarko Thomas (38) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) fumbles the ball against Denver Broncos defensive back Shamarko Thomas (38) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons celebrates making an interception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, center, celebrates his touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs in a touchdown against Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, center, celebrates his touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Joe Jones (43) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) hands the ball to running back Phillip Lindsay (30) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
John Elway, general manager and president of football operations of the Denver Broncos, watches from the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, center right, works the sidelines with special assistant Hue Jackson, center left, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Joe Jones (43) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Sr. Peko (94), a former Cincinnati Bengal, greets the crowd after an NFL football game against the Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is helped off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is helped off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) breaks a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) reacts to an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph works the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) breaks a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a pass against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) catches an interception against Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jordan Franks (88) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs in a touchdown against Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) fumbles the ball against Denver Broncos defensive back Shamarko Thomas (38) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) fumbles the ball against Denver Broncos defensive back Shamarko Thomas (38) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons celebrates making an interception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, center, celebrates his touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cody Core (16) runs in a touchdown against Denver Broncos strong safety Darian Stewart (26) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
The Cincinnati Bengals cheerleaders perform in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, center, celebrates his touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph reacts on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph works the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Joe Jones (43) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) hands the ball to running back Phillip Lindsay (30) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
John Elway, general manager and president of football operations of the Denver Broncos, watches from the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, center right, works the sidelines with special assistant Hue Jackson, center left, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Joe Jones (43) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Sr. Peko (94), a former Cincinnati Bengal, greets the crowd after an NFL football game against the Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, right, greets Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, left, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) greets Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) kicks a field goal alongside holder Colby Wadman (3) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is helped off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is helped off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers
Show MoreShow Less
"Oh man, I'm so happy he's on our team," defensive lineman Domata Peko said. "In training camp and OTAs he was wearing No. 2 and all the guys were like, 'Who the hell is No. 2? He's making all these plays on us, man.'
"And now the whole word knows it's Phillip Lindsay, man."
Lindsay ran for TDs of 6 yards and 65 yards — the longest of his career — as Denver got up 21-3 in the third quarter and closed it out against the unraveling Bengals (5-7), who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Lindsay's two touchdowns matched his career high.
Lindsay also became the first undrafted rookie in Broncos history to top 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a season.
"I don't know what else to say about him except the league knows about him, opponents know about him and key on stopping him, but he continues to do so," said Case Keenum, who completed 12 of 21 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. "He's having a heck of a year."
The Bengals' season continues to implode under 16th-year coach Marvin Lewis, who has also coordinated the defense in the last three losses. The crowd of 44,392 was the smallest at Paul Brown Stadium since 2011.
The Bengals lost Andy Dalton to a torn ligament in his passing thumb last week. Jeff Driskel made his first NFL start Sunday and went 25 of 38 for 236 yards with a touchdown, an interception, a fumble and four sacks.
Standout receiver A.J. Green returned after missing three games with an injured toe on his right foot, hoping to give the Bengals' offense a lift, but he lasted only one quarter. Green reinjured the foot while running a route and came off the field for perhaps the last time this season, slamming his helmet on the ground before leaving on a cart.
"He was obviously battling just to play," Bengals receiver Alex Erickson said. "I'm sure it's devastating to him and to the team."
INJURIES
Broncos: LB Brandon Marshall was inactive for the fourth straight game with a knee injury. He practiced last week and was listed as questionable. CB Chris Harris Jr. broke his lower right leg in the first quarter. DE Derek Wolfe suffered a rib injury in the second quarter.
Bengals: LB Vontaze Burfict suffered a concussion in the second half.
FLAGS
Cincinnati was penalized eight times in the first half, its most in an opening half since 2009. The Bengals finished with 12 penalties for 100 yards.
LINE DANCE
LT Cordy Glenn was inactive for a second straight game with a bad back, prompting the Bengals to juggle their line. Guard Clint Boling started at left tackle, and Trey Hopkins started at guard. The line got three penalties for holding, two for false starts and one for an illegal block.
FEELING THE LOVE
Peko was one of the Bengals' most popular players during his 11 seasons in Cincinnati, when he'd urge the crowd to get loud during games. Fans cheered him throughout his first game back at Paul Brown Stadium.
"It felt really good to get the love from the fans," Peko said. "Being here for 11 seasons, I was always getting the crowd loud."
NOTHING TO SAY
Fans in the upper deck tape a large banner to the front of a seating section before each game. On Sunday, they taped up a blank banner — nothing left to say about this season.