Phillip Lindsay didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL scouting combine and his name wasn’t called during the draft.
The talented Denver Broncos running back became the first undrafted offensive player selected for the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He heads the list of undrafted rookies who’ve made an impact .
“At one point, I was just trying to make the team,” Lindsay said. “I was hoping to do some (gunner) reps, some kick return and hopefully catch some balls at punt return. When they gave me the news that I was going to the Pro Bowl, it was just a real emotional moment.”
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams, New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill also made significant contributions .
Lindsay signed with his hometown club after playing four seasons at Colorado and was bold enough to seek permission from Hall of Famer Terrell Davis to wear his old No. 30 jersey after he earned a spot on the Broncos. Lindsay moved into the starting lineup in Week 8 and has 1,037 yards, an average of 5.4 yards per carry and nine touchdowns . He also has 35 catches for 241 yards and one TD.
Lindsay is the third undrafted rookie with 1,000 yards in a season, joining Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001) and LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).
“To be able to be elected to a Pro Bowl by your teammates, the people you’re playing against, the coaches, that means the world,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay ran for 2,726 yards and 30 TDs in his final two seasons in college but was passed over in the draft mainly because of his size — he’s 5-foot-8. He had offers from other teams but chose the Broncos so he could live in his parents’ basement and save money.
“His first day with us, he was the sixth halfback on the depth chart. The sixth!” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said.
GUS EDWARDS: After playing three seasons at Miami and transferring to Rutgers for his final year of eligibility, Edwards signed a three-year contract with the Ravens in May. He began the season on the practice squad, played his first game in October and got just 15 carries in his first five games. Then Edwards had back-to-back 100-yard games. Edwards leads the team with 642 yards, has a 5.1 average and two TDs.
JOSH ADAMS: Despite running for 3,201 yards and 20 TDs in three seasons at Notre Dame, Adams had to go the free-agent route. He’s rushed for 461 yards, has a 4.2 average and three TDs.
J.C. JACKSON: Jackson, of Florida Riverside Community College, has appeared in 12 games and started the past four.
HOLTON HILL: Hill has played a lot on special teams and started two games for Minnesota. He has one interception and seven pass breakups .
ROBERT FOSTER: A wide receiver out of Alabama, Foster has 23 catches for 520 yards and two TDs . His average of 22.6 yards per catch leads the team.
FRANKIE LUVA: The linebacker out of Washington State has played in 13 games and has three sacks.
SHARIF FINCH: Before injuring his shoulder in Week 15, he had 20 tackles, 11/2 sacks, two quarterback pressures and two tackles for loss. He also has forced two fumbles and recovered another.
POONA FORD: The defensive tackle has played 10 games for the Seahawks, including one start.