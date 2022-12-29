Noah Serdachny didn’t have much of a choice but to become a hockey player, and he’s thankful for that.

A freshman forward on Colorado College’s hockey team, Serdachny has been skating for as long as he could walk. His father, Steve, is a longtime power skating coach, who introduced Noah and his three sisters to hockey at early ages.

Like it is for many Canadian families, hockey is sort of a religion in the Serdachny family. And that’s led him from his hometown — Edmonton, Alberta — south to Colorado Springs.

“It was kind of my life,” Serdachny said. “I loved it.”

Growing up, the ice rink was a second home for Noah and his siblings. He first put on skates at 2 years old, thanks largely to his father’s job.

Steve Serdachny served as the Edmonton Oilers’ skating and skills coach for 12 years. He has also worked in the American Hockey League and with several national teams.

Steve chose to work in hockey because he calls it “the best sport.” He cited the technical difficulty of the sport, as well as the life lessons hockey teaches its players, as reasons why he loves the game.

Because of Steve’s fondness for the sport, Noah inherited it. He began playing competitively just years after he learned how to skate and spent dozens of hours per week practicing various areas of his skill set.

Having such an experienced father helped him learn quickly.

“He kind of just taught me the habits and reps of becoming a hockey player,” Serdachny said. “Always having a stick in my hands and just the importance of getting lots of reps when you’re young and hammering away at it — that’s how you get better and develop.”

In addition to his earliest memories playing, Noah had other notable rinkside experiences as a kid.

He often went with his father to Oilers games and practices, where he rubbed elbows with some of the NHL’s biggest stars. From playing practice shootouts against the team’s goalies to skating with Oiler great Ryan Smyth, Noah had a behind-the-scenes look at his favorite sport.

And that made him love it even more.

“It’s one of the nice benefits because I’m involved in hockey,” Steve Serdachny said. “He got to be around those players and see how hard they work and how they developed.”

Noah added, “I got to learn from them, which was huge for me.”

While spending countless hours on the ice and shadowing his father, Serdachny followed the progression of many aspiring hockey players. He went through the youth and high school levels before playing junior hockey and eventually earning the chance to play in college.

Serdachny had offers from Michigan, Minnesota and other high-level college programs but saw CC as the one most suitable to his development.

Serdachny has played eight games thus far, making his debut in the Alaska Anchorage series. He recorded his first career point in CC’s sweep of Omaha, assisting on a goal from Connor Mayer.

Now playing at his highest level yet, Serdachny is thankful for his father’s lessons and introducing him to the sport as a toddler.

“It’s been huge for sure,” Serdachny said. “He knows what it takes to get to the next level. He’s always been good at giving me advice and teaching me how to get through adversity.”

Despite living 1,336 miles away from Colorado Springs, the Serdachny family has had the chance to attend a handful of CC games at Ed Robson Arena.

From his small dose of Tigers hockey that he’s taken in, Steve’s assessment is the same as his son’s: He made the right choice.

“It’s a beautiful setting and unique with the altitude,” Steve Serdachny said.

Serdachny’s goal is to one day play in the NHL, and between his hockey lifestyle and his early experiences with some of the sport’s stars, he believes the goal is attainable.

And while he’s more than a thousand miles away from home, Serdachny knows his greatest influence is just a call away as he continues his development.

“I feel like you can always improve: I want to get better at everything,” Serdachny said. “I’m just looking forward to building on it and having a good second half (of the season) with the boys.”

Steve Serdachny added, “He’s on a good path with CC. It’s amazing to see what the game has given him as a human being and also watching him advance as a player. Noah’s always been good at making himself better every day.”