Three state championships. Countless victories in a Lewis-Palmer uniform. Area and state player of the year.
And now senior McKenna Sciacca can add 2018-19 Gatorade Colorado Volleyball Player of the Year.
Sciacca was selected Tuesday by The Gatorade Company as the state's best volleyball player, and becomes the third Lewis-Palmer volleyball player to earn the honor, and the fourth Pikes Peak region player to be awarded since 2013.
Sciacca, a 5-foot-11 setter, left her mark on Lewis-Palmer volleyball in a big way. Not only did she run the most productive offense in the state and led them to three consecutive championships, she also crushed the Rangers’ career assist record, racking up 2,694 assists through three varsity seasons. Her senior year she had 829 assists (fourth in 4A), 246 digs, a team-leading 64 aces, 41 kills and 39 blocks, leading the Rangers to a 28-1 record and a third consecutive state title.
According to the release, the award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Sciacca is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award set to be announced this month. She also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing, and is eligible to submit an essay to win an additional $10,000 spotlight grant for the organization of choice.
Sciacca, who is the youngest of three Lewis-Palmer alumnae, was a ball girl for the volleyball team, and wanted to become Ranger since she was four years old.
“Lewis-Palmer volleyball has just been my life since I was a kid watching my sisters play,” Sciacca told The Gazette in December. “I always wanted to win a state championship — and getting to win three was such a blessing.”
She will continue her volleyball career at Northern Colorado.
Lewis-Palmer's Michaela Putnicki (2016-17), Alexa Smith (2014-15) and Doherty's Haleigh Washington (2013-14) were the most recent Pikes Peak region athletes to be selected as volleyball Gatorade Players of the Year.