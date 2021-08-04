Fall football practice began opening around the Mountain West on Wednesday, with teams beginning the search for an identity.
At Air Force, which opens Friday to a closed practice, that part of things figures to come with a little more ease.
The Falcons’ coach Troy Calhoun is easily the longest-tenured coach in the conference. He’s coming up on his 15th season at Air Force. The next closest in the conference is Wyoming’s Craig Bohl, who is in his eighth season. After that comes Nevada’s Jay Norvell and San Jose State’s Brent Brennan, who have led their programs since 2017.
In the Mountain Division, Bohl is the only current coach whose team has scored a point against Air Force. Boise State and Utah State have brought in new coaches, Colorado State’s Steve Addazio didn’t face the Falcons last year because of COVID-19 and New Mexico’s Danny Gonzales led the Lobos into Falcon Stadium for the first time in 2020 but were shut out 28-0.
Of the 12 teams in the Mountain West, eight have a coach in their first or second season. Given the limitations the coronavirus placed on recruiting and the number of games played in 2020, that means three quarters of the conference is essentially starting over.
Calhoun said the turnover has meant a lot of time scouring past film to learn tendencies of new coordinators in the conference, but it does put Air Force in a favorable position in some regards.
“We’re at a place where continuity is absolutely crucial,” said Calhoun, who said teaching a new coach the nuances of recruiting to an academy isn’t as simple as handing someone an instruction manual. “I think if you asked 11 other coaches here (in the Mountain West), they’d tell you the same. But I think even more so at the Air Force Academy.
“Any time there was a decent run at an academy, there was continuity. You’ve got to have it.”
It’s not just Calhoun who has logged significant time with the Falcons. Offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen is also in his 15th year and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski is in his 12th. Thiessen, Rudzinski and Calhoun are all Air Force graduates, as are assistants Jake Campbell (running backs, 10th year), Brian Knorr (inside linebackers, 10th year), Steed Lobotzke (offensive line, seventh year), Alex Means (outside linebackers, fourth year), Maj. Andre Morris (spur linebackers, third year) and Brett Skene (offensive assistant, first year). Strength coach Mike McGettigan has been with Calhoun all 15 years. The only newcomer among position coaches is Tim Horton, but he’s in his second go-round at Air Force.
“There’s a culture, he’s defined it,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said of Calhoun and Air Force. “He’s a great example of a guy who's done a great job; Troy’s done a phenomenal job.”
Air Force's tenure advantage is not as pronounced among its service academy foes, where Ken Niumatalolo is entering his 14th full season at Navy and Army's Jeff Monken will lead the Black Knights for an eighth season.
Within the Mountain West, not all coaching transitions will be equal. Andy Avalos is returning to his alma mater at Boise State, as was the case for Gonzales at New Mexico. Blake Anderson brings an up-tempo style of offense to Utah State, which had played that same way under recent coach Matt Wells.
Bohl said none of the programs will face the kind of overhaul he did with Wyoming, when he took a spread offense and transformed it into a run-first throwback style.
“Sometimes change can be good,” Bohl said. “I just would never want to go through the change we went through.”
Coaching turnover is a reality for programs without the resources to complete with salaries at the Power Five level. Wells (Texas Tech), Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich (Washington State) and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin (Georgia), are among those who have leapt to larger conferences in recent years. Others, like Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford and San Diego State’s Rocky Long opted to step down from head coaching roles. Other programs have made moves to replace ineffective coaches.
“It’s the nature of this thing,” said Brennan, whose name popped up in multiple coaching searches after guiding the Spartans to a conference title last year. “I hope it’s not always like that. I think consistency and leadership builds a better product.
“But at the same time, new schemes, new coaching, new energy; that part is a lot of fun, I think.”
Staying a while
Air Force's Troy Calhoun easily has the longest tenure of any coach in the Mountain West.
Air Force – Troy Calhoun, 15th season
Wyoming – Craig Bohl, 8th season
Nevada – Jay Norvell, 5th season
San Jose State – Brent Brennan, 5th season
Colorado State – Steve Addazio, 2nd season
Fresno State – Kalen DeBoer, 2nd season
Hawaii – Todd Graham, 2nd season
New Mexico – Danny Gonzales, 2nd season
San Diego State – Brady Hoke, 2nd season*
UNLV – Marcus Arroyo, 2nd season
Boise State – Andy Avalos, 1st season
Utah State – Blake Anderson, 1st season
*-Hoke also coached San Diego State from 2009-2010