Don Shula will always be remembered as the perfect coach, not just for the achievement of one undefeated season but because he came along at the right time and made professional sports matter in South Florida.
The NFL’s winningest coach, who died on Monday morning at 90, took the Miami Dolphins from a nondescript expansion team to back-to-back Super Bowl championships within four seasons. He is best known for leading them to the Perfect Season of 1972, going 17-0 to become the only NFL team to complete an undefeated run to the championship.
Shula, his prominent jaw firmly set, was the iconic symbol of the Dolphins for 26 seasons. He went on to win a record total of 347 games in 33 seasons in the NFL and was elected in 1997 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, 50 miles from where he was born in Grand River, Ohio.