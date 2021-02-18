Austin Gomber isn’t worried about taking his pitching arsenal 5,280 feet above sea level. In fact, he’d take it up another 238,900 miles if asked.
The 27-year-old lefthander, acquired from St. Louis as part of the Nolan Arenado trade, met with media Thursday prior to the first workout for pitchers and catchers at spring training and explained that he’ll stick with the pitches that got him to the major leagues.
“I think a lot of guys get in trouble when try to overthink things or they try to become somebody they’re not,” Gomber said. “My curveball is one of my best pitches; I’m going to throw it regardless of where I’m pitching. I could be pitching on the moon and I’m still going to throw curveballs.”
Gomber will mix a four-seam fastball that tends to coax flyballs with a 12-6 curveball, slider and changeup. He wants to work fast, which will require rapid adjustments with the Rockies’ young catching core — particularly after he’d grown used to working with Yadier Molina — and he wants to wants to attack hitters.
He’s worked in the major leagues as a starter and reliever. He made it clear he wants to earn a spot in the Rockies’ rotation.
What he doesn’t want to do is dwell on the fact that he was traded for Arenado.
“There’s nothing I can do about it,” said Gomber, who first learned of the trade on social media along with everyone else. “It’s out of my control. Obviously, I understand he was a great player for the organization and he’s definitely one of the better players in the game. So, for me, I took it more as a compliment that the Rockies would look at me as part of proper compensation for Nolan Arenado. I feel like it’s a compliment to my game and a compliment to the trust and the faith that they have in me. Now it’s just about going out and proving them right.”
Gomber was a fourth-round pick by St. Louis from Florida Atlantic in 2014. He reached St. Louis in 2018, debuting at 24. He’s thrown 104 innings for the Cardinals, going 7-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts.
Manager Bud Black planned to watch Gomber throw a bullpen session for the first time on Thursday. Prior to that, he said all reports he’d heard on the newly acquired pitcher were positive, including his over-the-top delivery from a 6-foot-5 frame that creates favorable angles on hitters.
“I know the Cardinals didn’t want to part with him,” Black said. “He’s got talent. I like that he wants to prove that he’s a big-league starting pitcher. That’s what I like, that there’s some motivation there — not so much because of the trade, but his own personal pride in his own performance. He’s told me he’s excited to be in this organization, to be given this opportunity; to feel as though he’s an integral part of this pitching staff. I’ve liked everything that he’s said to me personally and what I’ve read, some of his quotes lately. It’s good stuff. Good for him.”