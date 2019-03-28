With Tokyo moving closer and future Olympians scattered throughout the country, getting the time - and making the most of it - are key.
On Thursday Greg Meehan, the U.S. women’s coach at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, worked with seven world championships-bound athletes at the Aquatics Center at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.
“It’s good for him to get to know these athletes, because we hope these are going to be some impact athletes in 2020,” national team director Lindsay Mintenko, a two-time Olympian, said.
This was no photo op. The practice was long and strenuous, leaving most everyone panting and coughing.
Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female athlete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and owner of three world records, said breathing and sleeping are harder in Colorado Springs. But she pointed out that she’s set world records soon after training at altitude.
“I feel like I train really well up here. It’s just a really focused environment - eating, sleeping and swimming,” Ledecky, who estimated she’d visited the OTC once or twice each of the past five years, said.
“I love it up here. It’s almost like a second home.”
Ledecky said she’ll take part in the training camp for about two weeks, but others will come and go as their responsibilities require. Some are on spring break. Katie Drabot just helped Stanford secure a third straight NCAA title.
There was a lot of star power in the surrounding lanes, as Hali Flickinger, Simone Manuel, Allison Schmitt, Leah Smith, Olivia Smoliga have 15 Olympic medals between them.
Everyone’s focused on the world championships in July in Gwangju, South Korea, but Ledecky has an eye on her “big, scary and exciting” goals that include a third, rapidly approaching Olympics.
“It’s an important year for us to really see where we’re at,” Ledecky said. “It’s crunch time now.”
Meanwhile the United States Olympic Committee is trying to reach out to the city with the Team USA in our Community initiative. Media will be given full access to monthly events, and there will be even more emphasis on interacting with fans.
“We want to do a better job not only highlighting that for the public, but inviting them in,” Lindsay Hogan, senior director of marketing communications for the USOC, said. “Introducing you to the people who live and train here, who call it home.”
Next up is the USA Basketball 3x3 National Tournament, highlighting an event that will debut for men and women at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.