LeBron James leveled the Denver Nuggets on the way to his 10th NBA Finals appearance.
In a key sequence of Denver’s season-ending 117-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., James plowed over Jamal Murray. While the Nuggets were looking for a foul call and Murray lying on the hardwood, James grabbed his own rebound, kicked it to the perimeter and watched as Anthony Davis hit an open 3-pointer to put the Lakers back up 10 midway through the final quarter.
The loss ended the Nuggets’ six-game winning streak while facing elimination in the 2020 playoffs.
“It was an experience. It’s something that we’re going to remember our whole life. We had a really good group of guys. There was a lot of fight in us,” star center Nikola Jokic said.
“We didn’t want to quit today. They were good. They were better. They won the game. LeBron was amazing. AD was good. He scored a lot of points.”
The Nuggets erased a 16-point Lakers lead in the third quarter, tying it late in the quarter before Davis’ first 3-pointer just before the buzzer made it 87-84 to start the fourth.
The Nuggets got back within four on a Jokic three-point play with 4:35 left, but Danny Green answered with a 3-pointer before James scored the Lakers’ next nine points to put the game out of reach.
“When the game was hanging in the balance, who took over?” Nuggets coach Michael Malone asked rhetorically. “The best player on the floor, and that’s what we’ve come to expect from him.”
James finished with a 38-point, 16-rebound and 10-assist triple-double, while Davis added 27 points.
Jerami Grant, who scored 14 of his points in the Nuggets’ third-quarter comeback, and Jokic finished with 20 points apiece, while a banged-up Murray finished with 19 points.
“We played hard, played together,” Murray said. “We fought for one another. We trusted one another more than we did during the regular season.”
Murray disclosed that he played through a bone bruise in his knee and another contusion on his foot. He tried changing shoes Saturday with no pain relief.
“I don’t like to tell everybody what I got,” Murray said. “I just like to play through it. I was in pain, but it’s cool.”
Murray’s toughness Saturday and throughout the postseason earned praise from his co-star.
“He's amazing,” Jokic said. “He was our leader. … He’s a dog. He’s a fighter. He’s a competitor. He’s an amazing shooter. He played amazing.”
Jokic’s first-half minutes were limited by fouls. He picked up his second midway through the first quarter and returned to the bench after receiving his third three minutes into the second, but there were no public gripes with the officiating like there were after the Game 4 loss.
The Nuggets coach said he was “so proud” of his group for overcoming a 3-1 series deficit twice before falling to the Lakers in Game 5 and looks forward to what his young group can accomplish in the coming seasons.
“I think all great teams and champions have to go through the pains of losing. Nothing is handed to you in this business,” Malone said.
“Our goal still remains to win a championship.”
The Lakers will face either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, thanks in part to their established star.
“He took over like great players take over in games like this,” Malone said.