With zero graduates, seven freshmen and two transfers on the way and a finite number of roster spots, it makes sense a few Colorado College Tigers wouldn’t like the math.

Five of the 2017-18 Tigers were left off the upcoming season’s roster: Kade Kehoe, Bryce Van Horn, Max St. Pierre, Nate Kwiecinski and Branden Makara.

Kehoe is the biggest surprise among the departures.

The forward, who would have played his third season for the Tigers, was a roster mainstay, registering two points in 31 games with a team-high 72 penalty minutes last season.

Coach Mike Haviland said he expects Kehoe will transfer to a Canadian university closer to his hometown in Saskatchewan.

“It was a mutual thing with Kade,” Haviland said. “I think he was looking to do some other things. We decided together, him and I, that it was the right thing to move on.”

Van Horn was often a warmup skater last season for the Tigers, but only made it to game time twice.

“He went and played Div. III,” Haviland said. “Bryce decided he wanted to play more, so he’s going back to school in Michigan. Guys want to play, and I understand that. Certainly we wish him all the best.”

Last Haviland heard, it sounded as though St. Pierre, Makara and Kwiecinski were considering continuing their education at Colorado College and perhaps taking on other roles with the team.

Kwiecinski, who would have been a senior, battled injuries and didn’t suit up last season after Oct. 27. There seemed to be no hard feelings, as he retweeted several items related to Colorado College’s upcoming on-campus arena.

“It was obviously a tough decision for him … to stop playing hockey and focus on on school,” Haviland said.

“He can still be a part of the team and help out as best he can this year.”

Freshman class grows

Jackson Ross and Keenan Spillum were late additions to Colorado College’s incoming freshman class.

Ross, a Centennial native, played for the Rocky Mountain Roughriders and Cherry Creek High School before honing his skills in the British Columbia Hockey League.

He’s an offensive defenseman who skates very well, moves the puck well,” Haviland said. “We’re looking for more depth on the back end. We got him late, but I think it was a good get.”

The 6-foot-3 Spillum was described as a “steady” stay-at-home defenseman.

Change of scenery

The Tigers recently added another transfer in Boise, Idaho, native Bailey Conger, a forward who spent one season at Providence before heading back across the Mississippi River.

“He had a bunch of schools on him. We got a good one there,” Haviland said.

Conger will sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.