On Wednesday, the Hobey Baker Award fan vote opened, and Colorado College seniors Trey Bradley and Westin Michaud are on the list of 81 nominees.
Players were nominated by their athletic departments. This is the second straight year the Tigers have had two nominees, but Bradley and Michaud were selected for the first time.
The first round of voting will run through March 10.
The Hobey Baker Award is given to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player in the nation.
According to the Hobey Baker website, candidates must exhibit strength of character, contribute to the integrity of the team, display outstanding skills in all areas of the game and show scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.
Colorado College has had two winners, Peter Sejna (2003) and Marty Sertich (2005).
Michaud leads the team in goals (eight) and points (16). Bradley is second on the team in points (14).
Two more leave program
Freshmen Ty Pochipinski and Keenan Spillum have left Colorado College.
Pochipinski returned to juniors and was dealt from the Cowichan Valley Capitals to the Penticton Vees in a BCHL trade deadline deal. Spillum is on the roster for St. Norbert College (De Pere, Wisconsin), the defending Division III champion.
Along with goaltender Alec Calvaruso, three underclassmen have left the program in a month and a half.
Pochipinski is a Colorado Springs native. His father, Trevor, played four years at CC.
Ty Pochipinski's only goal came on his first collegiate shot Oct. 20 against New Hampshire. He was in and out of the lineup and didn’t play after Nov. 30.
He now visits another one of his father’s old stomping grounds, as Trevor was on Penticton’s national championship team in 1985-86.
Six-foot-3 defenseman Spillum was a late addition to the freshman class and never cracked the lineup.
“They have options, and they want to play,” coach Mike Haviland said. “It is what it is, it’s happening all over. There’s nothing you can do about it.
“We wish them the best. They’re great people and great players. I think they’ll both pretty much land where I think they want to land.”
Berardinelli update
The lowlight of the North Dakota series was the injury to Alex Berardinelli, who shared the Tigers’ goal-scoring lead at the time. The ugly hit resulted in a one-game suspension for UND’s Gabe Bast.
Bast’s elbow appeared to connect with Berardinelli’s head in the neutral zone and the junior CC forward was facedown on the ice before being helped off.
He didn’t return and didn’t play Saturday.
Berardinelli entered concussion protocol, but there was at least a chance the prognosis wasn’t as dire as it seemed.
“He really feels a lot better than maybe we all anticipated,” Haviland said, adding he was waiting on the result of a doctor’s visit Wednesday.