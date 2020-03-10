Before novel coronavirus (COVID-19) seized the world’s attention, playoff travel woes felt like a worst-case scenario for some.
This crisis caught millions off guard. Now like everyone else, winter sports leagues are trying to plan as news breaks hourly.
“I don’t think you can anticipate a global pandemic all of the sudden just popping up,” said Steffan Waters, associate commissioner for Atlantic Hockey, of which Air Force is a member. “I’m not sure you could ever think of something like this.”
Unless “something drastic” happens during the next two days before Robert Morris visits Sacred Heart, the Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals will go on as scheduled and spectators will be allowed to attend. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference, which includes Colorado College, hasn’t announced any fan-related changes.
Last weekend AHA commissioner Robert M. DeGregorio Jr. and Waters discussed what would happen if the league playoff champion couldn’t be determined the usual way. Waters believes it’s in Atlantic Hockey’s bylaws that if the tournament can’t be held, the regular-season champion would assume the league’s NCAA Tournament bid. This year, that would be AIC.
With RPI men’s hockey hosting an ECAC Hockey tournament quarterfinal against Harvard with no fans in attendance, and the Ivy League canceling its men’s and women’s basketball championship tournaments, those hypotheticals have become more solid.
The Ivy League’s solution is unfair to those teams hoping to play their way into a tournament, including Air Force hockey, but bigger forces are at work.
“We want to make sure everyone’s safe,” Waters said.
Atlantic Hockey tournament host sites have been spared so far, but coronavirus is nearby. West Point, which hosts Niagara this weekend, is an hour away from New Rochelle. Much of the New York suburb will be shut down for two weeks as the state battles a cluster of coronavirus cases.
The Atlantic Hockey final four is set for March 20-21 in Buffalo, N.Y., which has yet to confirm a case.
The league hasn’t yet finalized a contingency plan, but all options are being discussed as plans are “changing by the minute.” The state where the league is headquartered, Massachusetts, saw its governor declare a state of emergency as confirmed cases more than doubled to 92.
Options discussed include moving the series to a neutral location if there’s an outbreak in the area, or doing what RPI has done and playing in front of empty stands.
“People are feeling it on all levels ... but in the same breath, it’s playoff hockey,” Waters said. “It’s supposed to be the most exciting part of our season. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure our playoffs go off as we anticipate them to.”
Back at home, schools are making their own calls.
Colorado College announced that Block 7 classes will be delivered via distance learning and spring break, which begins Thursday, has been extended. “Students should plan to remain off campus from spring break through at least the end of Block 7, and possibly the rest of the academic year,” according to the school website.
Air Force Academy raised its Health Protection Condition level but at this stage expected measures include education and prevention.
The NCHC has asked tournament managers at each quarterfinal site to be even more vigilant when it comes to cleaning and sanitizing.
“The appropriate parties are in regular contact with local, state, and national health agencies for guidance about potential risk to their area. We encourage everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the CDC,” commissioner Josh Fenton said in a statement.
Last weekend, the NCHC altered the traditional postgame handshake line and told players to leave gloves on for fist bumps. That will continue. In addition, players and officials did not shake hands during pregame meetings and coaches will not shake opposing coaches’ hands.
Each team usually has communal water bottles on the bench, CC defenseman McKay Flanagan said. This past weekend every Tiger had one with his name on it, and the NCHC suggested each player have their own towel as well.
Atlantic Hockey’s preventative measures are similar — no skin-to-skin contact and continue to maintain your own, sterilized equipment.
Coaches are relying on trainers and team doctors to keep track of everything.
“That’s not my field,” Tigers coach Mike Haviland said, adding his staff was “watching carefully.”
“Concerned, like everybody else in the world is.”
Until they hear otherwise, teams have to prepare. Air Force is flying commercial to face third-seeded RIT in Rochester, N.Y., this weekend. Falcons forward Luke Manning said the virus threat is not weighing on his mind.
“In the end, you’re not thinking about it or letting it affect your play at all,” Manning said.