The lawsuit filed by Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace, the two eldest daughters of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, against Bowlen's trustees was dismissed Wednesday, according to court documents.
The dismissal of the lawsuit comes two weeks after the trial between Bowlen's trustees and Klemmer and Wallace had been vacated. Because the trial — which was set for July 12 — had been vacated, the next move for Klemmer and Wallace was to have the case dismissed, which was agreed upon by Bowlen's trustees, team President and CEO Joe Ellis, team counsel Richard Slivka and Denver attorney Mary Kelly. Arapahoe County District Court Judge John E. Scipione executed the dismissal.
It's unknown if the two sides have reached a settlement to determine what's next for the ownership of the team.
"In the Dismissal Motion, Petitioners (Klemmer and Wallace) request dismissal of all claims made in this Petition, with prejudice," the court documents read. "Mr. Ellis, Mr. Slivka, and Ms. Kelly, as the duly appointed trustees under the PDB Trust, have the full and complete authority to administer the PDB Trust in accordance with the terms and provisions of the PDB Trust, as amended."
Klemmer and Wallace first filed a petition in September 2019, three months after their father's death, claiming Bowlen was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease when he wrote his will and trust, which would, in turn, determine who would be the future controlling owner.
With the case now dismissed, it's unclear who will be the next owner of the Broncos, whether it be one of Bowlen's seven children or if instead the team will be sold. Bowlen was the owner from 1984-2019. For now, the trust will remain in control.