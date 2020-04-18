Vice President Mike Pence singled out basketball star Lavelle Scottie during his speech at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Saturday.
“I also heard another inspiring story of a graduating cadet,” Pence said, telling Scottie’s story after first giving the recap of cadet Sears Schulz’s victory in a national cyberspace security contest. “I’m told he grew up in some tough circumstances in Fort Worth, Texas.”
Pence told how Scottie became the first member of his family to graduate high school. Then he went on to become team captain and MVP of the Falcons’ basketball team.
“Today, he becomes the first in his family to graduate from college and becomes an Air Force officer,” Pence said. “Please join me in congratulating Cadet First Class Lavelle Scottie.
“Well done Lavelle.”
Scottie finished his career fourth in scoring in Air Force history with 1,546 points and twice earned third-team all-Mountain West honors. This weekend he was commissioned as a cyberspace officer.
“It was most definitely difficult to balance at times,” Scottie told The Gazette in March. “I’m just thankful I had a supportive group of coaches and chaplains to talk to and help me figure some things out and help me figure out how to prioritize things. It was difficult, but I wasn’t alone throughout the whole thing.”
This is the second year in a row that a Falcons athlete was called out during graduation. In 2019, baseball player Nic Ready was spotlighted by President Donald Trump. Trump told of Ready’s winning performance at the NCAA Home Run Derby, even asking to feel Ready’s muscles.