Lavelle Scottie’s eye issues have cleared up, allowing Air Force to focus on other issues.
The junior forward who leads the Falcons in scoring and is second in rebounding, has consulted with eye doctors on three occasions since waking up Saturday to blurred vision and was diagnosed with a cornea migraine.
The condition caused Scottie to miss most of the second half against Colorado State. He was seeing clearly by Sunday, and has now been given a prescription that should help alleviate the issue if it arises again. His doctors are still trying to figure out what triggered this in the first place, though Pilipovich said he’s been told it can come with the kind of stress Scottie is facing between the grind of basketball season and academics.
But for now, the issue seems to have passed.
“I think he’s going to be OK,” coach Dave Pilipovich said.
Scottie’s recovery is big news for Air Force, but the team was not OK without him – particularly when his absence was compounded by personal issues that left Ryan Swan at far less than 100 percent and with backup Ameka Akaya out with a sprained MCL.
The Falcons (9-13, 4-6 Mountain West) host Wyoming (5-16, 1-7) on Wednesday night before taking the weekend off.
Every other team in the conference has already had at least one off-day in the schedule, while Air Force’s are coming in the next 3 ½ weeks.
“We’ve got two byes coming up and I think that will play into our advantage right there,” Pilipovich said.
But while Scottie should be good to go immediately and Akaya may try to go on Wednesday, there’s not a definitive timeline to Swan’s unspecified issues that have seen his production drastically drop.
Asked how he handles situations that don’t necessarily involve physical woes, Pilipovich acknowledged there’s no set way to do it.
“I need another diploma on the wall for that one,” he said. “You just make sure they’re doing well. Make sure that they’re OK. Make sure they’ve got whatever they need to help them through whatever it is and that you’re there for them. That’s it. Basketball’s the last thing that’s important in that matter.”