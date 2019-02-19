Lavelle Scottie deals with highs and lows on a regular basis in his squadron.
It’s Scottie’s job, when he’s not putting up the most one of the most prolific offensive seasons in Air Force basketball history, to hand out punishment while also boosting morale.
“You work on both extremes,” said the 6-foot-7 junior forward, who holds the title of “first shirt” in his squadron. “It’s kind of funny because you’re handing out punishment, but at the same time you’re like, ‘It’s all right guys; it’s all good.’”
In basketball, Scottie has also navigated between extreme opposites.
He struggled early this year, piling up more turnovers (31) than field goals (29) over the first seven games. Against New Mexico, he missed 17 shots.
But the positive moments have been equally exaggerated. He’s scored 20 or more points seven times this season, including a 34-point performance against Wyoming.
Scottie’s recent explosion — his 84 points over the past three games are the most for an Air Force player over three games in 21 years — can be attributed to him finding comfort in the space between those extremes.
“I think that’s what it is, is the lack of stress,” Scottie said. “I don’t stress about it when I touch the court. Whether it’s New Mexico or Nevada or Utah State, I don’t stress playing against those opponents because I grind as much as they do. Probably even more.”
That grinding isn’t easy at Air Force, where hours are limited because of class load and other responsibilities that fall on each cadet, and is part of the reason Scottie’s improvement stands out for the program.
His points-per-game average has risen from 5.4 as a freshman, to 12.2 as a sophomore and now 15.5 as a junior. His 18.7 ppg during Mountain West play in on pace to shatter Air Force’s record in the conference, held by Michael Lyons’ 17.6 ppg in 2013. No other Falcon has scored more than 15.3 in the league.
“I’m trying as much as I can to put in work and create hours, create time,” Scottie said. “It’s not hard to get in 45 minutes after practice. You just go right into it. Get your shots up.”
Coach Dave Pilipovich credits Scottie’s development to improved shot selection, increased confidence and his leadership positions on the team (where he is a co-captain) and within his squadron.
“When he decided to stay and take that first class of his junior year and sign the commitment papers,” Pilipovich said, “He said, ‘This is where I need to be and this is going to be a great opportunity and great to provide for my family.’ That’s great to hear. … It’s neat to see that he’s engaged up there (at the academy). That’s just going to help him be a better officer when he graduates.”
While some players say a game slows down with experience, it’s clear that Scottie has learned to slow himself down. His turnovers have fallen from 4.0 per game over the first 11 games to 2.5 over the past 14. In that game against New Mexico where he went 10 of 27, he often caught the ball in a soft spot in the zone and immediately launched a mid-range jumper. They weren’t bad shots, but some were rushed. And he didn’t adjust when the shots weren’t falling. Now he’s more apt to catch the ball and create an even better shot. He’s shooting 73 percent in the past 10 games on shots inside 3-point range.
UNLV coach Marvin Menzies noted Scottie’s strength and wide base has allowed him to flourish inside.
Utah State coach Craig Smith called Scottie “very crafty and very athletic around the basket” with shooting ability. “He’s killing zones,” Smith said.
Scottie’s raw talents were clear as a freshman, where his role increased through the season, and last year when he led the team in scoring. But he’s become more refined now the only way something can become refined — through a grind that removes unwanted elements.
“I trust in my abilities, and I put in the work,” Scottie said. “I put in a lot of man hours, so why wouldn’t it show on the court?”
Off to Fresno State
Air Force (10-15, 5-8 Mountain West) plays at Fresno State (19-6, 10-3) at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs are tied with Utah State for second in the conference, led by a guard-oriented offense that leads the league in 3-point percentage (37.9 percent) and 3-pointers made per game (10.1). “They shoot the ball extremely deep and they shoot it well,” Pilipovich said. “We’ve got to guard their perimeter.”
Playing for seeding
Pilipovich noted that at this point in the season, eyes turn to conference tournament seeding. If the tournament began Tuesday, the Falcons would be the No. 8 seed and face No. 9 Colorado State (which swept Air Force with a pair of blowouts). With a win, the Falcons would then catch top seed Nevada in the second round. “You don’t hide it, you want to be away from No. 1,” Pilipovich said. “That’s the sixth-ranked team in the country — 25-1 and they’re playing really well.” The Falcons have the same record as New Mexico, but the Lobos hold the tiebreaker. They are one game behind Boise State. UNLV holds the No. 5 spot, three games ahead of Air Force with five remaining.
Problems with first-year coaches
The Falcons are 0-4 this year in the Mountain West when playing against a first-year coach, as they were swept by Utah State and Colorado State. Fresno State also has a first-year coach in Justin Hutson. In the past, Air Force’s back-cutting offense gave it an advantage over new coaches, but that cutting action has been negated by zone defenses that are employed against it with more frequency. Pilipovich expects Fresno State, based on how it’s played everyone else, to go with more man-to-man defense Wednesday.