Lavelle Scottie could take aim at some of the top players in Air Force history Wednesday.
The senior forward, whose career will end with the Falcons’ next loss, sits seven points shy of Bob Beckel’s fifth-place spot on the team’s all-time scoring list. The next point will put him even with Michael Lyons in fourth. Should Scottie score 31 more, he would move past Tim Harris into third.
“I really am appreciative of it,” Scottie said of his place in program history. “I get to leave my imprint.”
But Scottie’s scoring ability, a mix of a 3-point shot, mid-range jumper and ability to score inside, makes his ascension up the charts a bit less shocking.
The record he already has — games played (126) — is the stunner.
Coming from an impoverished background, Scottie did not have the academic or home structure that would have pointed to not only getting into the academy, but finishing and remaining eligible throughout.
But here he is, ready to suit up for yet another game against Fresno State at the Mountain West Tournament.
“Being able to play the most games by any Air Force player, that just shows that I took care of it in the classroom and that I was making sure that I was taking care of my body at the same time,” said Scottie, who was named third-team all-Mountain West this week in separate awards given by the media and coaches.
“It was most definitely difficult to balance at times. I’m just thankful I had a supportive group of coaches and chaplains to talk to and help me figure some things out and help me figure out how to prioritize things. It was difficult, but I wasn’t alone throughout the whole thing.”
Scottie was homeless at times in his upbringing. There were times he didn’t know where the next meal was coming from. And while at Air Force, he’s done all he could to keep his younger brother and sister from experiencing those same struggles.
“A lot of times he’s been the adult to help the family in a time of need, whatever they’ve needed,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “He’s been the rock for his siblings and helped out his family from time to time.
“But he never missed a beat here.”
Scottie, at 15.8 points per game, along with fellow senior standout Ryan Swan (12.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and a veteran roster still give Air Force a chance to pull off a stunner at this week’s tournament in Las Vegas.
The Falcons (11-19, 5-13 Mountain West) lost a pair of close games to the Bulldogs (11-18, 7-11), which has been the issue throughout the season — reversing the trend from last year’s 8-10 season in conference play that saw them win several close games.
Should they get past the opener, it would be top-seeded San Diego State awaiting on Thursday.
Pilipovich made no predictions aside from saying the Falcons absolutely have a chance to keep playing if they are the most focused and aggressive team on the floor while also having the most fun.
This season, as of now, hasn’t brought the wins Air Force wanted. The team has acknowledged that. They wanted more, obviously.
But for Scottie, graduation is approaching in May. He’ll have a steady job as a commissioned cyberspace operations officer and the means to help his family. And he’ll finish near the top of some of the most impressive lists in program history.
Tough to call that a disappointment.
But it’s also not over.
“We don’t have anything to lose,” Scottie said. “Nothing’s on the line for us. We might as well give it our all.”