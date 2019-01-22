Air Force had showed it could score and it showed it could defend.
On Tuesday, it showed it had a leader.
Lavelle Scottie hit back-to-back 3s when the Falcons had sunk to 13 points behind Boise State, and that ignited a change that resulted in a 74-60 victory.
“We needed a kick-start or something,” said Scottie, who scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and provided perhaps the highlight of the year with a block of David Wacker’s dunk attempt. “You saw how we came out, we came out all sluggish and nonchalant — that’s not us. That was able to kick-start us to play like we usually play.”
Yes, this is how Air Force usually plays. Suddenly.
The Falcons have now beaten San Diego State, UNLV and Boise State — teams perennially in the hunt for Mountain West titles — in consecutive home games, each by double figures. Sandwiched in there was a loss at now-No. 7 Nevada in which the Falcons led into the second half.
“It feels great, man,” Scottie said of the Falcons’ victory and four-game run. “This is what we live for. This is why I play basketball. I live for this thrill. This is the reason I put on my shoes every day.”
The differences between the Falcons (8-11, 3-4 Mountain West) that started the season 5-10 and the ones that are now surging were all on display on Tuesday to the delight of a student section that wasn’t quite a massive as the previous week against UNLV, but was still as raucous as it has been over the past two or three years.
The defense held Boise State to just 5 of 25 from 3-point range after it had averaged 14 3s during a four-game winning streak in the series. The Broncos (8-11, 3-3) shot just 36.4 from the field. Only 6-foot-8 forward Derrick Alston gave the Falcons fits, as he scored 24 points.
Air Force's offense shot 54.2 percent from the field, including a 20 of 30 (66 percent) over the final 24 minutes after Scottie’s 3s shook it awake.
From a team standpoint, the Falcons outrebounded the Broncos 44-22 despite a size disadvantage, they had 14 assists against Boise State’s four and the bench outscored the visitors 21-6.
But what was added Tuesday was the grit and assertiveness to hold off an opponent that has finished in the conference’s top three in four straight years. Air Force had built a six-point lead early in the second half, but the Broncos closed to within 53-52 with 7 minutes remaining and were within 2 at the 4:20 mark.
It was at that point that Boise State’s Zach Haney committed a flagrant foul that resulted in a six-point possession for Air Force.
But even then, the Broncos had the deficit back to five points and had a good look at a 3-pointer that would have cut it to two. In several early games — most notably a collapse against Army — the Falcons couldn’t find that finishing kick when leads began to shrink.
Now, coach Dave Pilipovich is hearing players — most notably Scottie — tell him “I’ve got it,” in those moments.
“He gave us that spark and we needed it,” Pilipovich said. “If he doesn’t play like he did today, I don’t know. … He played like one of the best players in the Mountain West conference today. That was big to see.”