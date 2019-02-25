Caleb Morris doesn’t know the answer, either.
The Air Force guard was supposed to enjoy a breakout season. When this deep group of juniors was at the prep school, it was Morris – not Lavelle Scottie – who was the big scorer. When Morris finally saw extended minutes in his sophomore year, he shot 44 percent from 3-point range over the final month and a half and averaged 10 points per game over the final five games.
As thoughts turned to 2018-19, his production seemed like a given.
“I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it,” Scottie said last year as he envisioned Morris showing at Clune Arena what he did at the prep school. “Once that happens, this is going to be beautiful.”
And then... there was no payoff.
Injuries limited Morris to 27 minutes and three points over the first six games. He briefly found his stride, scoring 49 points over four games, then he mysteriously disappeared within the offense. In four games he played 104 minutes and took just 17 shots. When conference play began, the inconsistency grew more confounding. He had 19 against UNLV and 12 at San Jose State, but he also had two scoreless games. Coming into Tuesday’s game at Fresno State, he had averaged just 4 points per game over a five-game stretch despite playing nearly 30 minutes per game.
“I don’t think it was any one thing,” Morris said. “I just think it was me just going through something, maybe being in my own head too much and thinking too much instead of playing. Now I’m just out there having fun and doing what I’ve been doing since I was a little kid.”
Offered teammate Pervis Louder: “He was just wanting to play his best in March.”
Well, that’s suddenly where things are pointed.
Morris went for 17 in a massive road victory over the Bulldogs, adding four rebounds and three steals. He then scored 15 in a home route of San Jose State, nailing 5 of 9 3-pointers.
The Falcons (12-15, 7-7 Mountain West) are now in sixth place in the conference and are in need of Morris’ production with three games remaining to stay there or even make a possible – albeit improbable – run at UNLV for the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye in the Mountain West. The Runnin’ Rebels currently have a two-game lead over Air Force.
How important has Morris been? The Falcons are 6-1 in games where he has multiple 3-pointers. They are 3-5 when he makes one 3. They are 2-6 when doesn’t hit a 3. And they are 0-3 against Division I teams when he doesn’t play.
“I think his team had confidence in him throughout the year, but I think his confidence wavered a little bit in and out,” coach Dave Pilipovich said when explaining Morris’ slow start to the season, adding to that a list of ailments that included two ankle injuries, a knee issue, a sickness and food poisoning.
“We never got him in a rhythm,” Pilipovich added. “This is what I thought we’d have from Caleb from the beginning of the year, and I’m happy it’s coming now because Caleb is an offensive player and he can make shots. And his teammates have a lot of confidence in him. He’s probably the best shooter on the team. He shoots it quick and he’s got range.”
Morris is also Air Force’s best free-throw shooter at 83 percent, which is no small factor considering the issues at the line this year. His two free throws late in the game at Fresno State were critical during a time the Falcons were faltering at the line and nearly saw a 17-point lead evaporate in the closing minutes.
With Morris again a scoring threat, it allows other players to fill different roles. For example, freshman point guard A.J. Walker made just one shot on Saturday, but he had 10 assists and no turnovers.
Morris may not be able to offer a full explanation of what happened in the first 25 games of the season, but he know what has taken place in the past two.
“Everyone’s been on me that I’m not shooting the ball enough, and I just started listening and letting it fly. And it’s starting to fall. It’s a good feeling,” the California native said. “My confidence right now is through the roof. I’ll just keep throwing it up there and hopefully it keeps falling.”