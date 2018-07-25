LAS VEGAS • Late-night kickoffs remain the issue that seems to most irritate Air Force fans, coaches, players and administrators — and their brethren across the Mountain Time Zone.
“Noon. Saturday. Consistently,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin curtly said when asked when he’d prefer to start games.
Harsin’s was an opinion widely shared on Tuesday’s first day of the Mountain West Media Summit in Las Vegas, with Colorado State’s Mike Bobo adding that in-stadium experience should be the No. 1 consideration over television exposure.
But on Wednesday, when Mountain Division coaches exited the scene and West Division coaches from the Pacific and Hawaii time zones took the stage, the topic largely brought crickets. Those who did respond seemed to view it as a non-problem.
Hasn’t been an issue, was Nevada coach Jay Norvell’s response. Outside of my control, San Diego State’s Rocky Long said.
“It doesn’t bother me. In high school games we play at 7, so I’m used to playing under the lights,” Nevada defensive end Malik Reed said. “It’s fun to me. It’s fun to play on TV more, get that exposure. Not only for our players and team, but for our community.”
The Wolf Pack’s nonchalance on the issue makes sense. Over the past three years, they have averaged 17,914 in attendance for conference games starting before 6 p.m. (not counting a home game in 2015 against in-state rival UNLV that drew a crowd 7,000 larger than any other game in that span). That number dipped to just 17,241 for late starts.
So, for a typical Mountain West game, Nevada — situated in the Pacific Time Zone — takes no attendance hit for the late games.
Air Force, on the other hand, sees attendance drop by nearly 3,000 per conference game when the kickoff is in that late slot that is often pushed to 8:26 p.m.
These will be factors the conference considers when it begins renegotiating its television rights in April. The current deal, which pays $11 million per year, expires after the 2019 season.
If Conference USA is any indication, favorable numbers may not be on the horizon. The league saw its television revenue drop from $1.1 million annually to just over $200,000 when it entered a new deal two years ago.
If the Mountain West sees a similar dip when it begins talks with CBS, which has the first rights to negotiations, the conference might decide it’s better off with more digital offerings — putting more games on Facebook, Twitter and other spots — and leaving kickoff times in control of the host school.
“We have been told directly by our television partners, the later you play, the more value you bring to us,” said Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson, who revealed that a survey of conference programs showed revenue — either from in-stadium boosts in attendance or television money — is the No. 1 consideration ahead of kickoff times or network/broadcast platform.
If the disparity between reactions to kickoff times Tuesday and Wednesday was any indication, it needs to be kept in mind that not all Mountain West programs will enter these negotiations believing all factors are equally problematic.