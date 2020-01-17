It’s better that the second goal review went the Falcons’ way. The way things were going, they probably couldn’t have held onto the first lead anyway.

Air Force had one goal overturned in the second period, but another review with just under three minutes left in regulation favored the home team. That was Brady Tomlak’s game-winner in a 4-3 victory over Niagara full of brief leads and momentum swings.

Freshmen Blake Bride and Brandon Koch each gave the Falcons a third-period lead they couldn’t hold onto, but senior Tomlak’s power-play tally stuck, in more ways than one.

At one point late in an increasingly chippy third period, there were seven players stuffed into the two penalty boxes, including Tomlak. Two minutes, 40 seconds after he hopped out, he swung at a loose puck in the crease until it went in.

“It probably crossed the line like two inches,” Bride said. “Me and Tommer both saw it in the net, so we were pretty confident in that one.

“We made our case. It was nice to see that they got it right.”

Air Force had its apparent second goal called back when it was determined Ty Pochipinski cross-checked the Purple Eagles’ Jordan Wishman about a second before the Falcons poked the puck in out of a scrum. The play should have been whistled dead when Air Force touched up.

It would have been Keenan Lund’s first career point and goal. Another Falcon got his first career goal, however - Broomfield native Bride.

One of Tomlak’s 19 faceoff wins - he improved to a .587 winning percentage and is among the conference’s best at draws - went back to Koch. Bride tipped Koch’s shot to make it 2-1, officially.

“It wasn’t really as expected,” Bride said, adding he thought his first would be something like a humble empty-net tap-in. “It was nice to finally get the first one out of the way.”

That lead was erased less than two minutes later when Justin Kendall took advantage of a defensive breakdown. With four Falcons clustered to the right of goaltender Alex Schilling, Kendall slid in and tapped in a goal Schilling had little chance on.

Koch had two assists for a career-best three-point game. Zach Mirageas also added two helpers.

Air Force junior Marshall Bowery made it 1-0 with the man advantage in his first outing after missing three games with an injury. The power play continues to creep out of the Div. I basement and was 2-of-5 on the evening.

Schilling’s goals-against average took a hit as he allowed three on 15 shots. Air Force outshot Niagara 39-15.

Coach Frank Serratore gave kudos to the “opportunistic” Purple Eagles (4-13-4, 4-7-4 Atlantic Hockey) but said the Falcons deserved to win.

“We found a way to win a game that very easily could have gotten away from us,” he said.

The Falcons (7-10-4, 7-6-4-3 Atlantic Hockey) will try to avoid a third straight Saturday loss coming out of the holiday break.

The two would-be game-winner scorers, Bride and Koch, said there were things to tidy up before the puck dropped on the series finale. But no matter how it happened, “at the end of the day, we got the win,” they agreed.

