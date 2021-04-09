Austin Gomber was all but unhittable in his second start with the Rockies.
So the Giants employed an alternate strategy to earn a 3-1 victory on Friday afternoon – keep the bats on their shoulder and wait for Colorado's bullpen to arrive on the scene.
The only hit the left-handed Gomber surrendered across 6 1/3 innings was a Buster Posey opposite-field, jam-shot single in San Francisco’s home opener. But Gomber walked four. The final pair of free passes came in the seventh inning in a scoreless game, prompting Colorado manager Bud Black to call for Tyler Kinley in relief.
Kinley issued a four-pitch walk to pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson and a two-run double that snapped a scoreless tie.
“It’s frustrating when the pitchers beat themselves via the walk,” Black said. “I think overall, the big picture, just talking pitching, you have to be able to get the ball over the plate. There’s been a couple games this year when we haven’t, and it’s come back to cost us.”
The Giants added a run in eighth off Robert Stephenson, but they didn’t need it behind veteran Johnny Cueto.
Cueto came one out shy of his first complete game in five years, striking out eight and allowing four hits in 8 2/3 innings.
One of Cueto’s strikeout came on a pitch down and away to Charlie Blackmon in the seventh inning. Blackmon was ejected by home plate umpire Ben May for arguing the call.
Former Rockies reliever Jake McGee struck out on three pitches Sam Hilliard to record the save.
The lone run for the Rockies came in the ninth with a leadoff triple from Chris Owings, who then came in on a sacrifice fly from Garrett Hampton.
Gomber's final line included five strikeouts, four walks, one hit and two earned runs. Acquired from St. Louis as part of the Nolan Arenado trade, Gomber has 11 walks in 9 1/3 innings across two starts but has allowed just two hits. He has given up three earned runs.
In evaluating his performance, Gomber didn’t feel the walks were a major issue. He noted that after the first two walks – to Wilmer Flores in the second inning and Mike Yastrzemski in the sixth – he was back in the strike zone retiring the next batter.
Even the last two walks were sandwiched around a strikeout.
“It’s unfortunate,” said Gomber, who didn’t allow a runner to reach second base until his walks of Darin Ruf and Posey in the seventh. “You never want to walk guys, but as a whole today I thought my attack was pretty good and walks are part of the game.”
The Rockies (3-5) saw a two-game winning streak snapped. Four of their losses have come by two runs or fewer. They have outscored opponents 45-42 this year.
“We’ve been in every game so far,” Gomber said. “We’ve got a resilient team. We’ll be back tomorrow.”