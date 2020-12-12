Keaton Van Soelen’s parents have ventured from Des Moines, Iowa, to gyms throughout the Mountain West to see him play basketball for Air Force.
When the Falcons played Army in Madison Square Garden a few years ago, they were there in New York, too.
So, imagine the frustration when Keaton and Air Force had Drake — in Des Moines — on the schedule Sunday and were told no fans could attend because of COVID-19.
“My dad was going to try to pull some connections and see if he could sneak in or something,” Van Soelen said. “They were going to try whatever they could to get in.
“That would have been weird, the closest I’ve been to home and they wouldn’t be able to see me.”
Alas, the situation was resolved in recent days.
Air Force players were given two tickets apiece for the noon road game with the Bulldogs (5-0). Those were quickly gobbled up by friends and family of junior Abe Kinrade (a native of Maquoketa, Iowa, a 3-hour drive from Des Moines) and Glen McClintock, the freshman point guard from Kansas City (2 hours, 45 minutes away).
But this game was set up with Van Soelen in mind, former coach Dave Pilipovich confirmed. Drake visited Clune Arena last year and this return trip was set up to allow the senior to play in his hometown in front of about seven family and friends.
And they’ll get to see a lot of him. Van Soelen has averaged 38.3 minutes per game, as new coach Joe Scott has pretty well placed his two established seniors — Van Soelen and Chris Joyce (39 minutes per game) — on the floor without interruption over the first three games.
Van Soelen scored 15 points in a win last week against Lamar before the team took a three-day break for finals.
“He has great energy, really good defender, knows what he’s doing,” Scott said of Van Soelen, who has seen regular action since early in his freshman year but has never averaged more than 21.1 minutes or 4.1 points per game in a season. “He’s tough defensively with his length and his size. He’s got athleticism that surprises you. I just think the more he plays the more he’s relied on and the more consistent he gets, I think you can see (a larger scoring role). We’ll see, can he be a double digit guy a game? I think he can be, but I don’t think we can force it.
“He played some center minutes that really helped. That can be sort of a mismatch advantage for us with his speed.”
Van Soelen honed some of those skills in Des Moines this past spring. The academy sent non-seniors home in mid-March when the coronavirus broke out, and Van Soelen went home to find workouts where he could. He would run around his neighborhood, perform calisthenics in his yard and found a former coach with ties to an AAU club who could get him occasional gym access. The Falcons then reconvened in June, giving them a rare summer of workouts as a team prior to this season.
Sunday’s game will be the final tuneup before the Falcons (2-1) open Mountain West play on Friday at Nevada.
Drake went 20-14 a year ago and owns a victory over Kansas State during a 5-0 start. Scott called the Bulldogs a “Mountain West-caliber opponent.”
“I know it’s going to prepare us for the first two on the road at Nevada,” he said.
The team will have plenty of family connections in the area, but there will be little time for socializing. They were set to travel Saturday morning, conduct a practice, then stay at the hotel until the game. Plans call for a return flight immediately after the game.
“Obviously I get to go home and be in my hometown,” Van Soelen said, “but it’s another basketball game we’re going to go out and try to win.”