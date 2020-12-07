The good news is there’s no film on them. The bad news is ... there’s no film on them.
Colorado College is late to the party in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s “pod.” Two weeks in quarantine delayed their start by a week and cut down their games from 10 to eight. Everyone else has played at least three times.
The Tigers arrived in Omaha on Friday. They’ve practiced and watched other NCHC teams duke it out. Haviland’s main takeaway wasn’t out of the ordinary.
“Nothing I didn’t know already – the league is really good,” he said.
Back at the hotel, restrictions intended to keep out COVID-19 are in place. Haviland said teammates can’t congregate in large groups. Meals are delivered individually packaged instead of via the usual buffet line. The Tigers went several days without being able to shower at the rink.
In order to try and keep the hockey going, everything is carefully directed.
“You’re in, you practice and you’re out,” Haviland said.
Once you adapt to all that, it strongly resembles a hockey tournament.
First up for CC is Western Michigan, which has been reeling since its opener. Sophomore goaltender Brandon Bussi left that game with an injury and the Broncos fell by a goal, but the latest two haven’t been close. First came a stunning 10-2 loss against Omaha. An 8-2 clobbering by No. 1 North Dakota followed.
Throwing out those two blowouts, every game in the pod has been decided by two goals or less with two going to overtime.
CC has caught up to the group and will see where it fits in the scheme of things Tuesday.
“We’re thankful that we have this opportunity,” Haviland said.
“We don’t know what January or February holds so we’re going to take advantage of our time here and try to come out and play the best hockey we can.”