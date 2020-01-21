Larry Walker became the first Rockies player elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Walker was selected Tuesday while former Rockie Todd Helton did not make it.

Walker hit .313 with an on-base percentage of .400 and slugging percentage of .565 in his 17-year career. He hit 383 home runs, stole 230 bases and won seven Gold Gloves.

Some Hall voters continually seem to dismiss Rockies players as a creation of high altitude. Walker spent 10 seasons in Colorado and Helton played his entire 17-year career with the Rockies.

Walker spent the first six seasons (1989-94) of his career in Montreal. He hit .281 with 99 homers, stole 98 bases and had 384 RBIs with the Expos.

In his final two seasons, with St. Louis, Walker had 36 homers and 79 RBIs in 465 at-bats.

For Walker, it was his 10th and final chance at being voted in by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Helton is the franchise's all-time leader in games (2,247), hits (2,519), home runs (369) and total bases (4,292). He retired in 2013 as a career .316 hitter.