Right now, Ed Robson Arena is a fenced-off muddy pit. On Saturday, hundreds gathered in a tent in the middle of it all to toast what’s coming.
Several involved in the planning of Colorado College’s upcoming on-campus arena, including athletic director Lesley Irvine, outgoing school president Jill Tiefenthaler, hockey coach Mike Haviland and the building’s namesake, Edward J. Robson, took place in a groundbreaking ceremony. It was the starting point for the 3,400-seat arena, which has a projected opening date of fall of 2021.
Robson, who played on the CC hockey team and graduated in 1954, has given a gift of $12 million in support of the arena and the hockey program, according to the school’s February newsletter.
“This sort of thing, I like to give something anonymously...and then leak it,” Robson said to laughter.
A standing-room only crowd turned out to toast, with punch, another step in the road to campus development and on-campus hockey. The hockey team also turned out.
“The recruiting world right now in hockey and all of college sports is very competitive, and this will bring us to new heights,” Haviland said.