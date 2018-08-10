Lance Armstrong said this Snowmass trail is one of his favorites … but unfortunately, it kicked him in the you-know-what on Wednesday.
He shared a bloody selfie on Instagram of the aftermath of a mountain bike crash on the Tom Blake Trail, saying that he swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital to get checked out as a precaution.
For what it’s worth, according to the Town of Snowmass’ website, the Tom Blake Trail is intermediate and around 3.91 miles long. It’s described as “buttery smooth” with “optimized flow for mountain biking.” It’s not clear what caused the 7-time Tour de France champion to wipe out.
