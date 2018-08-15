There’s a clear way to get ahead in youth soccer. But it’s going to cost you.

“Forty percent of the kids on my roster qualify for free lunch, and they can’t afford to play club soccer,” second-year Coronado coach Eddie Hurt said.

“They have to be willing to get discovered and really go out. Especially a lot of the free lunch kids, they come from families that don’t make very much money, but that doesn’t mean their parents don’t work a lot — their parents actually work a ton ... so they aren’t able to help.

“We can help mentor them and lead them in certain directions, but a lot of it falls on them.”

The United States’ failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup created discussions about how it develops young players and how it could prevent talented prospects from slipping through the cracks.

Right now, Hurt, says, it’s hard for players who can’t pay club fees, which can veer into the thousands depending on the club and travel, to draw much college attention.

“I have a lot of friends who are really good but they cannot afford club,” striker Lalo Castaneda said. “I have like four friends that were trying to play club and they just gave up.

“It seems unfair there’s a lot of talented kids that just can’t afford it.”

Some of the U.S. national team stars were fortunate to play on club teams that ranged from $1,300 to $3,100 per season. Colorado Rapids captain Tim Howard, who has the most national appearances of any U.S. goalkeeper , said in interviews his mother couldn’t afford private coaching, and an offer to waive the fees was “life-altering.”

Hurt said he tried to help two of his promising players make club teams, but neither worked out.

“Some clubs do have scholarships, just not enough,” Hurt said. “Our current system is set up only for pay to play. There (are) minor exceptions to that, but it’s hard for those kids.”

The Cougars are focusing on what they can control. After matching 5-10, 1-5 records and a move down to 4A, retreats and unifying mantras are being used to combat the losing mentality that’s set in. Players seem to be buying in.

“Last year I did a conditioning camp and 3-6 players showed up,” Hurt said. “This year, there were 16 to 30. They’ve gotten to know me better, know that I care about them.”

He challenged Castaneda, who played indoor and outdoor soccer with friends but was academically ineligible to play for the Cougars. Castaneda got his grades in order and joined the team for two games at the end of last season.

Now, the comparative newbie is ready to know what he can do alongside 10 other seniors, including a pair of speedy forwards in Jesus Yepez and Hayden Field and goalkeeper Kayden Bradley.

Grade issues and injuries could cut into momentum in a hurry, but with focus and good fortune, the Cougars could surprise a few teams with more club experience.

“Our goal is making it to playoffs, at least, and winning a few playoff games,” senior Wes Rubio said. “I feel like we have a stronger team this year than last year, and we have a good coach. I think we can make it pretty far.”