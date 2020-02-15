Colorado called in a new crew member, but couldn’t get off the runway.

The Avalanche had aspirations of first in the West and the announced Falcon Stadium crowd of 43,574 did its best to get them there, but the Los Angeles Kings ended the first outdoor game at Air Force just before overtime.

Tyler Toffoli scored the first hat trick in NHL outdoor game history Saturday as the Kings slipped out with a late 3-1 Stadium Series win. Toffoli broke open a 1-1 tie with 55 seconds left in regulation and then finished the history-making feat with an empty-netter.

“(Anze Kopitar and Alex Iafallo) said just get open, put it in the empty net. I think that’s the most nervous I’ve been putting a puck into an empty net in my life,” Toffoli said. “But it worked.”

It was just below freezing in the third period at Falcon Stadium, reimagined as an airport runway. Pavel Francouz was another kind of cold as well, coming into a tied game in the third period after starter Philipp Grubauer went down with a lower-body injury.

He was in net for a win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, but his next appearance came under extreme circumstances. He made six saves in relief.

“He’s been sitting out there for two-plus hours, probably, by the time he goes in,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s not exactly warm out there. So it’s a tough position to come in and get in the game. He did what he could to help us win.”

Grubauer, the backup for the Stadium Series game at Navy in 2018, earned the nod this time. He made 14 saves through 42:33 before hitting the ice.

He made the long trek around the cadets and down the tunnel to the locker room on his own steam. Bednar did not have an update on his condition after the game.

Outshot badly early in the first period, the Kings forced a turnover behind the net. Joakim Ryan’s initial shot went off the post and bounced around the crease and was located by Toffoli for the tap-in at 14:01.

Samuel Girard scored the Avalanche’s only goal. He couldn’t get through traffic initially, but turned and fired, beating Jonathan Quick (32 saves).

The Avalanche power play never got a real chance as they had the only two calls in their favor cut down to three and 17 seconds, respectively.

“That sucked. That’s all we had,” the Avs’ Nathan MacKinnon said. “Those calls could have gone either way I think. The only times they called penalties were right after we got power plays, so it was just weird how that worked out.

“Just a frustrating, frustrating game.”

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said he was glad spectators from all over got to see “what a great hockey state this is.” The missed opportunities kept it from being an ideal experience.

“It left a bit of a bad taste in my mouth,” he said.