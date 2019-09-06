Kyle Krepsz is one of those rare gifts for Air Force football.
No, not that he’s 6-foot-2, 290 pounds. That size would have made him a unicorn a decade ago, but it has become typical for the Falcons on the offensive line.
Krepsz is unique on the football team in that he wanted the academy before it wanted him.
“I always knew I wanted to be a service academy guy,” the Falcons’ starting right guard said. “My dream was to be a pilot and this was the best place to do it.”
More specifically, he wants to be a fighter pilot. He knows he’ll have to lose weight following his playing career, but Air Force linemen have turned that into something of a science as second-semester seniors.
Krepsz said his specific ambition came from his family. His aunt, Julie Krepsz, was a 1985 Navy grad. Kyle said his father, Sean, tried unsuccessfully to also attend Annapolis, but that didn’t stop him from relaying to his son his unfilled dream of landing on an aircraft carrier.
“That kind of fell off on me,” said Kyle, a civil engineering major from Riverside, Calif. “And now I’m here.”
Krepsz, a junior, entered 2019 as the lone newcomer on the line, replacing All-Mountain West second-team selection Griffin Landrum. But he wasn’t new. Krespz was on track to be the starting center as a sophomore last year before an MCL sprain in mid-August sidelined him for several weeks. He returned and served as the “sixth man” of the line, playing in eight games; including prolonged stints against Utah State and Navy.
As a starter, Krepsz joins a line that has all five starters at 290 pounds or more. A decade ago it was common for the Falcons to average closer to 250 pounds.
“The guys in our league are bigger now,” center Connor Vikupitz said. “We have to keep up.”
Air Force linebacker Kyle Johnson spent his formative childhood years in Boulder before moving to Florida. He's excited to return in next week's game at Colorado and return to Folsom Field, a stadium he once frequented.
This jump in size is particularly relevant now as the Falcons are preparing to face their first Power Five opponent in two years. When Air Force traveled to Michigan in Sept. 2017, the five starters on the line averaged 282 pounds. When the Falcons visit Colorado on Sept. 14, the five will average 294.
The linemen have credited changes in Air Force performance testing policy, the help of a team dietitian and guidance from strength and conditioning coach Matt McGettigan for the additional bulk. Recruiting has also played a major factor.
“We’re the biggest athletes, I think, Air Force has ever had,” Krepsz said. “I think you can see it’s trending upwards.”
Colorado’s offensive line will average about 308 pounds next week. And against the defensive front the Falcons will provide more or equal heft compared to the player on the other side with the exception of nose guard, where Vista Ridge grad Jalen Sami checks in at 6-foot-6, 320.
The Falcons will still be at a size disadvantage, but not one as pronounced as in previous years.
“That doesn’t matter to us,” Krepsz said. “We’re used to being the underdogs.”