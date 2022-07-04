LOS ANGELES — Kyle Freeland had the makings for something really special on Monday night.
But then, with one bad fastball down the middle in the fifth inning, it all snowballed out of control. A no-hitter quest was squashed. Instead of high-fives and ice baths, Freeland's night ended in anger and frustration. The Dodgers scored four runs off him in that fifth, more than enough to hold on for the 5-3 win over the Rockies.
Freeland's night started off breezy.
He struck out four in the first four innings. His pitch count was under control, his face stoic as he took care of business. His four-pitch mix was working for him.
"They didn't have good swings," manager Bud Black said of the Dodgers' lineup in the first four innings. "He kept them off-balance."
The fifth started out the same way, as he got Will Smith to ground out after six pitches. Then Freeland made a costly mistake against Justin Turner, who took advantage and lined it out to right field for the Dodgers' first hit. Freeland smacked his glove on his thigh as he watched the ball sneak past the Rockies' infielders, clearly mad at himself for the location of that pitch.
"I had something special going there for a little bit, had a long way to go if I was going to continue it," Freeland said. "After Justin Turner got the base hit, I had to move on. That was it. The perfect game was no longer in tact. The no-hitter was no longer in tact. I had to look to the next hitter."
That was just the start, though. Freeland walked Chris Taylor next. Then Trayce Thompson stepped up and hit a three-run home run on a hanging slider as Freeland's start tumbled out of control. He would end his night in the sixth after giving up four runs on six hits. It all boiled down to missed locations, giving the powerful Dodgers lineup too many opportunities to put the bat to the ball.
Freeland, clearly displeased with himself, could be seen tossing things across the dugout and yelling after he was pulled. He's come close before — taking a no-hitter into the ninth in 2017 — but this one was different. This one cost the team the game, as the Rockies' continue to fall deeper into their own hole with time running out if they have any hopes of turning their season around.
"Losing, that's the frustration," he said when asked if he was mad at losing the no-hitter or costing the team the game.
The offense came on late, but it didn't end up making a difference. The Rockies' scored their first run in fifth, a solo home run from José Iglesias that just squeaked over the left field wall. CJ Cron did the same in the ninth, hitting his third home run in the past two games and 20th of the season. The Rockies had a chance to take the lead in the ninth, but Connor Joe struck out to end the game.
José Ureña in line to start Wednesday
José Ureña, signed by the Rockies in late May, joined the team in Los Angeles on Monday. He is the likely candidate to replace Antonio Senzatela, who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Ureña has a 7.29 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Albuquerque, and has major league experience pitching for the Marlins and Tigers.
Ryan Feltner, who has been the team's replacement starter this season, is unavailable due to a sore back. He is still with the team while he recovers, but a stint on the injured list is a possibility.