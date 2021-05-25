The Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets found themselves in a similar situation leading up to Tuesday’s contest — if you can believe it.
Despite being on divergent points of the win-loss spectrum, with the Mets atop the National League East and the Rockies one win out of last place in the West, both teams were anticipating the return of an injured starting pitcher.
That’s Kyle Freeland for the Rockies, and Jacob deGrom for the Mets.
The similarities didn’t stop there, either, in the Rockies' 3-1 loss to the Mets at Citi Field.
Freeland was in good company, matching deGrom through the first four innings.
He was solid in his first start of the season, giving up one run and striking out five in four innings while throwing 74 pitches.
"Overall, I was pleased with everything, especially my health," Freeland said. "I'm sure the first thing on everyone's mind today is making sure I'm healthy on the mound, and I am able to do my job without any doubt in my mind, so that was definitely a big positive for me, for the team, and for the coaching staff."
This was Freeland’s first major league action since he suffered a shoulder strain at the end of spring training. He made two rehab starts with Albuquerque prior to Tuesday’s debut.
Typically, Rockies manager Bud Black would like to see his starting pitcher go longer than four innings, but the two had a conversation after the fourth, and decided it was time to go to the bullpen.
"I thought Kyle's stuff was fine," Black said. "Overall, he might have lost a little bit of velocity in the fourth, but he had really good action off pitches. He kept the ball down, got some strikeouts, got some ground balls, some bouncing balls."
Freeland’s time away from the diamond was much longer than deGrom’s. The latter missed just two starts for the Mets due to a back injury. Prior to his injury, deGrom boasted a 0.68 ERA.
DeGrom isn’t a name any team wants to see on its opposition’s lineup card, and the Rockies are no different.
The right-handed pitcher dismantled their lineup in the previous matchup April 17, when he led the Mets to a 4-3 win, giving up just three hits, one walk and zero runs in six innings.
So when Ryan McMahon hit a home run to left center field, tying the game 1-1 in the second inning, the Rockies could count that as a small victory.
When it comes to hitting against deGrom, McMahon said it's best to be picky.
"That is the thing to do for me personally," he said. "Trying to get them up, not all the way at the top of the zone, just to give me a chance on the fastball, and possibly a slider if he leaves one in the zone."
A run against the two-time NL Cy Young winner is a big deal, especially for a team like the Rockies, who are having a dismal showing on the road with a 3-18 record. That third win came in the series opener against the Mets on Monday.
DeGrom exited the game after five innings with nine strikeouts, allowing three hits and one run.
And that is where the similarities between clubs ended.
The game was turned over to the bullpen, something the Rockies have struggled with throughout the year. Collectively, the relievers have a 5.46 ERA, compared to a 4.54 ERA for their starters.
The trend continued in Tuesday’s loss.
Chi Chi Gonzales, who served as a starter prior to Freeland’s return, gave up a two-run home run to Tomas Nido in the bottom of the sixth, giving the Mets a 3-1 lead.
"(Chi Chi) had a clean fifth, and just threw the one hanging breaking ball to Nido that he didn't miss," Black said. "This really came down to a couple of pitches on both sides, and Nido got the big blow."
Meanwhile, McMahon’s home run was the lone offensive bright spot for the Rockies, who failed to provide run support for their pitching staff.
Colorado finished the game with three hits, the homer from McMahon and two singles from Brendan Rodgers.
The Rockies had their next-best scoring chance in the eighth inning, when Josh Fuentes advanced to second on a fielder’s choice hit by Raimel Tapia.
This was the farthest a Rockie had advanced on the bases since McMahon trotted home in the second. But Trevor Story — who is two RBIs away from 400 — couldn't make anything of the situation. He lightly tapped the ball into the dirt in front of home plate, resulting in the end of the eighth for the Rockies' offense.
The Rockies had won four in a row (three at home) for their best stretch of the season prior to the loss.