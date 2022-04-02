Three years ago, in 2019, Kyle Freeland got his first opening day start.
He was lights-out that day, pitching seven innings and giving up only one run on two hits. That, though, was across the country in Miami. On Friday, Freeland will get the ball to start the season again, this time at Coors Field, just a few miles from where he grew up.
"I was pretty shocked actually. I did not expect to get that news," Freeland told reporters after his last spring training start on Friday. "I'm excited to take it on and get the season rolling."
Freeland is now tied with seven others for the most Opening Day starts in team history. The news was announced during Friday's game by general manager Bill Schmidt, as Freeland rolled through his outing, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings on 53 pitches.
Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers.
Due to the shortened spring, pitchers were limited to only a handful of starts, compared to the the usual six or seven. Freeland spent most of his lockout in Arizona though, throwing bullpens with his teammates and facing live hitters at a facility owned by Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers' pitcher who is currently on administrative leave.
He kept his offseason program the same, but began ramping up on the date spring training was originally scheduled to start, even though the lockout had no end in sight then. Freeland wanted to be ready when they got the green light, and he was: he was the first starter to throw live batting practice once camp started and the first to get into real game action.
"It's great for Kyle, it's a feather in his cap," manager Bud Black said. "I love the fact that Kyle is taking the ball for his hometown team. ... He did a really good job during the lockout to stay in shape."
Freeland came into the spring excited about a new changeup grip — it's a three-prong grip with his fingers spread throughout the seams instead of the half-circle grip he's thrown in the past. The new grip was designed to help him get more depth and create more deception coming out of his hand, creating a better spin. He wasn't able to get a feel for it during games though, and he decided to go back to his old grip for now. He was able to use that pitch effectively again on Friday.
"This offseason I tried to learn something new, and it didn't work. I'm OK with that," Freeland said. "I always have that changeup in my back pocket that I can go to and know that I can execute pitches."
Freeland, who is entering his sixth major league season, said his goal for the season is continue refining his pitches and learning batters. But he's also one of a handful of players remaining from the Rockies' playoff teams in 2017 and 2018, and he intends to be more of a leader this season.
"I've obviously taken a lot of steps to get to this point," he said. "I'm looking to continue to take steps forward as a leader in this clubhouse as a veteran guy to help out these young guys and show them the steps and show them the ropes."