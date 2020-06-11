It didn’t take long for an ordinary conversation between Alan Koch and Kris Reaves to turn eerie.
On Oct. 19, Koch had just taken over as coach of Colorado Springs Switchbacks. He remembers seeing Reaves, a center back, in the lobby of the team’s hotel in San Antonio hours before the 2019 season finale. Reaves was doing homework for an online class at University of Portland, which he left in 2018 to sign a contract with FC Dallas. The coach, still in the process of assessing players, asked about his academics.
“I had about a year of classes left,” Reaves said Wednesday.
Koch, the holder of a bachelor's degree from Simon Fraser University and a master’s from Midwestern State, encouraged the then-23-year-old defender to finish his degree as soon as he found the time.
“Little did we know on that day,” Reaves reflected.
Seven minutes and 22 seconds into the match against San Antonio FC, Reaves raced down the touch line and attempted to cut the ball back with his dominant right foot. Instead, Moises Hernandez — a former FC Dallas teammate — crashed into his planted left leg with a hard, two-footed tackle.
“My initial thought was upset I would have to watch the game from the bench,” Reaves said. “I didn’t realize I was going to be put in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.”
Reaves had two breaks in his fibula — one right below the knee and another just above the ankle — and torn ankle ligaments. Surgery followed a week later in Colorado Springs before he continued rehabilitating and studying, first in Portland and later in Georgia when the university sent everyone home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It worked out I was able to be productive while I was doing my rehab and getting back on the field,” Reaves said.
In the last few weeks, following a drive from Georgia and the mandatory 14 days of quarantine, Reaves returned to training with the Switchbacks with nine pins and a plate running down the bone on the outside of his left leg and a screw or rod going through his ankle.
“You can see he hasn’t played for months, and you can see he’s coming back from injury but even the few sessions he’s had with us already, I can see he’s made substantial gains,” Koch said Tuesday. “We’re going to push him, and we’re going to see when we play that first game if he’s ready, but it’s just really, really exciting to have a guy who’s gone through so much be back with the group.”
The Switchbacks are hoping to return to play around July 11 and recently moved into a second phase of the United Soccer League’s protocols, which allows up to 10 players together at training. Koch and Reaves agree he's handled drills well, but his readiness for game action when play resumes is to be determined. What is more certain is Reaves’ plan to have a degree in political science by then.
“I’ll be graduating at the end of June,” Reaves said.
Reaves still isn’t sure if he’ll get all of his pre-surgery athleticism back. There are still aches and pains and cuts and jumps to get comfortable with, but he’s committed to becoming better at the phases of the game under his control: anticipation, communication, poise on the ball and positioning among others.
“I’m not — as much as I want to — going to be the same player, but I just have to evolve and realize that and improve in other aspects of my game,” Reaves said.
Despite the injury lingering into the 2020 season, Koch gleaned enough from his short time and an ordinary-turned-eerie conversation with Reaves to know he was a player, and person, worth keeping around.
“It truly was an assessment phase, assessing players’ character, assessing their abilities and if they had what we want to have as we move forward with the new culture in the club, and Kris had all of that,” Koch said. “I could see in a very short amount of time that he has the willingness to go put in the work to get himself back. I’m very, very pleased to have him back in the group now, and I’m excited to get him back to playing games.”
Rapids defender Sebastian Anderson has surgery
Sebastian Anderson, a young Colorado Rapids defender who was supposed to spend much of the 2020 season on loan with Switchbacks FC, underwent what was deemed to be a successful surgery to repair “an anterior horn tear of his lateral meniscus,” on Wednesday, according to the Rapids’ verified Twitter account. There was no given timeline for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery.