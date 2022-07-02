DENVER — Rockies manager Bud Black knew this moment was coming.
Kris Bryant, his star left fielder who had missed over half the season so far with a back strain, started to show signs that a surge was coming. And while he's still waiting on that elusive first home run for Colorado, he compiled three hits on Saturday night, his most in a Rockies' uniform, and his first RBI since April 17.
"Three knocks, that ball on the nose to center. His timing is starting to come and it shows," Black said. "He's played hard these last five days. Good swings from KB."
Bryant's efforts, as well as an all-around performance from the Rockies' offense, helped secure the 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Colorado will go for the series win on Sunday, with Chad Kuhl, fresh off a complete-game shut out, on the mound.
Bryant kicked things off with a hard-hit single in the first. He added another in the third, but was called out trying to advance to third. His most important hit of the night came in the sixth. The Diamondbacks had shifted the momentum, and were within two when Bryant hit a line drive to left field. Ryan McMahon was able to score, and the Rockies added three more runs in that inning to put the game out of the Diamondbacks' reach.
It was Bryant's strongest game since joining the Rockies in March, when he signed a seven-year, $182 million contract. His performance this year has been underwhelming as his injury held him back. Saturday was just his 22nd game played this season. But now, with eight hits in his five games since returning, he's shown signs of being the player the Rockies signed for millions.
Also on Saturday, Brendan Rodgers smashed his eighth home run of the season and Charlie Blackmon hit is 278th double, putting him in sole possession of third place in the franchise history books.
"He's swinging great, it's compact," Black said. "Even some of his outs are hard."
Gomber back to rotation
The last time Austin Gomber pitched, it was out of the bullpen and ended with him slamming his glove across the dugout. Saturday wasn't a highlight-reel performance, but it was a baby step in the right direction.
Gomber was moved to the bullpen after posting an 8.66 ERA in seven starts since May 9. He made two appearances as a reliever since then, but each ended with one bad pitch ending his night.
On Saturday, Gomber made his first start in two weeks. He gave up a home run to Christian Walker in the second, but didn't allow a base runner until the fourth inning, when Cooper Hummel hit a triple and Ketel Marte drove him in with a RBI single. Gomber's night ended in the sixth after Marte hit a solo home run.
"I really thought I pitched better than four runs," Gomber said. "I just need to find a way to keep the ball in the ballpark. I felt fine, I felt like I was cruising there for a little bit."
Senzatela to the IL
Antonio Senzatela is heading to the injured list for the second time this season. Senzatela left his start on Friday after the second inning with shoulder tightness and had an MRI on Saturday morning. The test came back clean, but the team still decided to put him on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He will miss at least two starts and could be out until after the All-Star break.
Ashton Goudeau was called up from Triple-A to add another arm in the bullpen. He's been starting for the Isotopes and is built up to around 90 pitches per game. Ryan Feltner, who is still with the team despite being optioned earlier this week, is the likely candidate to replace Senzatela in the rotation.