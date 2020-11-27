Klee’s Scorecard: New Orleans Saints at Broncos
Offense
Scouting reports on Drew Brees’ Saints are of no value with Taysom Hill’s Saints. They are two entirely different teams. In his first career start at quarterback, Hill scored a 108.9 QB rating. In contrast, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has yet to reach that number in eight starts this year.
Advantage: Saints
Defense
These Saints will remind Denver diehards of the 2012 Broncos — the second-best team in team history (behind only the 1998 Broncos). New Orleans is as dangerous on defense as it is on offense — a top-five defense in points per game, yards per play, rushing yards and turnovers forced.
Advantage: Saints
Special teams
What about Bob? Well, Jacob “Bob” Bobenmoyer is a great story — and a Front Range special. High school ball at Cheyenne (Wyo.) East. College ball at Northern Colorado. Now he’s earning praise as the rookie long-snapper for the Broncos. “Bob’s been great,” punter Sam Martin said.
Advantage: Saints
Coaching
Tune into FOX broadcast for some inevitable history between Vic Fangio and the Saints. Fangio began his NFL career with New Orleans, where he coached the “Dome Patrol” linebackers from 1986-94. “Feels like my second home,” Fangio said. Who wouldn’t love a second home in NOLA?
Advantage: Saints
Intangibles
Remember the “Block on the Bayou?” Only four years ago the Broncos escaped the Saints in the Superdome with an unforgettable finish. Justin Simmons blocked a PAT, and Will Parks returned it for a game-winning two-point conversion. This time, beating the NFC’s top seed is too tall a task.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Saints (minus-6) 24, Broncos 16 (Season: 8-2 overall, 3-7 ATS)
—Paul Klee