Paul Klee's prediction (and In-N-Out burger review) for Broncos-Dolphins Sunday:
Offense
Advantage: Dolphins
Defense
Advantage: Dolphins
Special teams
Interesting comment from Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Friday: “The kicking game has played a big part” in Miami’s resurgence. He wasn’t asked about special teams, either. His emphasizing special teams is an indication the Broncos' operation is watching Tom McMahon’s group closely.
Advantage: Dolphins
Coaching
The low point of the Vance Joseph era was a loss to the Dolphins — 35-9 in Miami. That Dolphins team had lost five straight games, by an average of 23 points. These Dolphins are good. They’d be in the AFC playoffs, the No. 6 seed right now. Fangio’s approval rating would dive in a VJ-like blowout.
Advantage: Dolphins
Intangibles
Advantage: Dolphins
Klee’s prediction: Dolphins (minus-3) 26, Broncos 16 (Season: 8-1 overall, 3-6 ATS)