Klee’s Scorecard: Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Offense
After Sunday, Patrick Mahomes will have played more games (seven) against Denver than any opponent. It’s relative with the superhero QB, but the Broncos actually do a decent job against him. His QB rating and passing yards are lower than his career averages. Yet he’s 6-0 vs. Denver.
Advantage: Chiefs
Defense
When it comes to Andy Reid’s Chiefs, you don’t think of defense. But it’s their ability to force turnovers that often gives Mahomes a great spot to start a scoring drive. K.C. is seventh in forced turnovers. Broncos tight end Noah Fant credited Tyrann Mathieu: “He’s kind of an anomaly.”
Advantage: Chiefs
Special teams
You’ll know the Broncos are good again when the special teams are good again. Perhaps Will Parks can point them in the right direction. The Broncos re-signed Parks, who was drafted by the team in 2016, for insurance after Bryce Callahan was ruled out for the season and placed on IR.
Advantage: Chiefs
Coaching
As someone who’s old enough to remember Eric Bieniemy’s troublemaking at CU-Boulder, where he was banned from campus after an ugly harassment charge, I wouldn’t hire him as head coach. But it’s easy to see a fit with the Chargers, where QB Justin Herbert appears Mahomesian.
Advantage: Chiefs
Intangibles
If you’re comparing these Chiefs to a team from Broncos history, it’s the 2013 Broncos. Peyton Manning’s Broncos averaged 37.8 points. These Chiefs average 31.6. But it’s the K.C. ‘D’ that’s stumped Denver. The Broncos have scored only 25 points — total — in the past three meetings.
Advantage: Chiefs
Klee’s prediction: Chiefs (minus-13) 34, Broncos 16 (Season: 9-2 overall, 4-7 ATS)