After a big prediction win vs. the Chargers, the Scorecard aims to maintain the momentum vs. Falcons:
Offense
The big question: should Phillip Lindsay get more action? Yes, but only slightly. He’s had seven, 23, nine and six carries in four healthy games. “I don’t need 30 carries, 40 carries, I don’t need all that,” Lindsay said. He’s right. Give him 12-15 to limit injury exposure and maximize the fourth quarter.
Advantage: Falcons
Defense
This is where the Broncos need Kareem Jackson — beyond the one or two big hits that highlight SportsCenter. Jackson and Justin Simmons are the most well-paid safety tandem in the NFL. Yet the Broncos are a middling pass ‘D’ despite a fierce pass rush. “K-Jack” so far has been just OK.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Atlanta’s punting game stinks — 31st in the NFL — but that’s OK. The Falcons don’t punt often. Here, let Vic Fangio tell you why: “Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst, Todd Gurley, Alex Mack...” But keep an eye on Atlanta in the red zone. It struggles to finish drives.
Advantage: Falcons
Coaching
OK, we’ll lean on ex-Broncos, Falcons coach Dan Reeves here. His take on Atlanta winning two of three after five straight Ls: “When you’re a down team, the opponent can take you lightly and maybe you can sneak one past ’em. Once you win a couple you don’t sneak up on them anymore.”
Advantage: Broncos
Intangibles
The Broncos packed mojo for yet another trip to the East Coast. Shoot, I would pick them to win straight-up — if the D-line weren’t decimated by injury. “If we don’t have Shelby (Harris) we’re basically missing our entire starting defensive line,” Fangio said. Broncos cover. Falcons win.
Advantage: Falcons
Klee’s prediction: Falcons (minus-4) 27, Broncos 24 (Season: 6-1 overall, 3-4 ATS)
—Paul Klee