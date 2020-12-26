Klee’s Scorecard: Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Offense
I see your Vikings WR Justin Jefferson for offensive rookie of the year. (Jefferson’s 5.2 catches and 84.4 yards per game have doubled up Jerry Jeudy’s 2.9 and 46.8 in Year 1.) But I’ll raise you Chargers QB Justin Herbert, whose ratio of 27 TDs vs. 10 INTs is Mahomes-esque. It’s his award.
Advantage: Chargers
Defense
Denver's and L.A.’s are the same defense, more or less. Solid vs. the pass (10th and seventh, respectively). Top-third in the red zone (first and 10th). Don’t force many turnovers (30th for the Broncos, 24rd for the Bolts). Give up a ton of points (26th and 27th). They’re both ... just OK.
Advantage: Chargers
Special teams
What a strange comment from Broncos special teams coach Tom McMahon on interim kicker Taylor Russolino: “Taylor was terrible.” What’s the benefit of ripping a guy who had never played a down in the NFL? His biggest stage prior to Mile High was the Shanghai Skywalkers.
Advantage: Broncos
Coaching
Anthony Lynn reportedly is coaching for his Chargers job over Weeks 16 and 17. And with the Broncos and Chiefs remaining on the schedule, it’s within reason Lynn could finish with a four-game win streak. (Kansas City could have the No. 1 seed locked up.) How’s that for motivation?
Advantage: Chargers
Intangibles
Think ex-Broncos star Chris Harris Jr. will be fired up Sunday? His first game suiting up against the Broncos comes one game after he made his first interception as a Charger. The Broncos, meanwhile, don’t have the cornerbacks to account for Justin Herbert’s weapons. Bolts roll.
Advantage: Chargers
Klee’s prediction: Chargers (minus-3.5) 33, Broncos 20 (Season: 11-2 overall, 5-8 ATS)