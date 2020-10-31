Klee’s Scorecard: Chargers at Broncos

Offense

The comparison: Drew Lock vs. Justin Herbert. The Chargers’ QB has played five games — the same number Lock played as a rookie. And this is wild: Herbert’s record (1-4) is the opposite of Lock’s (4-1), yet Herbert shows far better passing, touchdown and rushing totals than Lock.

Advantage: Chargers

Defense

The comparison: Bradley Chubb vs. Joey Bosa. The Broncos’ star is in his age-24 season. Let’s take a look how Chubb’s production compares to Bosa’s age-24 season: higher sack totals, lower tackle totals. Healthy, Chubb’s 4.5 sacks in the past three games looks top-five-pick worthy.

Advantage: Broncos

Special teams

The comparison: Denver’s teams vs. a clown car. Both deserve the “Entry of the Gladiators” treatment. Dante Hall didn’t play for the Chiefs, and the Broncos still allowed a kick return for a touchdown vs. Kansas City. Vic Fangio said they could add some starters to their coverage units.

Advantage: Chargers

Coaching

The comparison: Anthony Lynn vs. Vic Fangio. Ex-Broncos star Chris Harris Jr. had both: "Fangio's pretty strict in how he does things. I'd say Lynn probably is even more strict. He runs things pretty tight. They're actually pretty similar in a lot of ways, in how they go about their business."

Advantage: Chargers

Intangibles

Fangio’s going to feel the heat if Denver falls to 0-4 at home with another loss in the AFC West. But it’s past time the young bucks take ownership. That’s Chubb. That’s Lock and Dalton Risner. How many early 20-somethings are handed the keys to an NFL franchise? Sunday, they seize it.

Advantage: Broncos

Klee’s prediction: Broncos (plus-2.5) 26, Chargers 24 (Season: 5-1 overall, 2-4 ATS)

—Paul Klee

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

