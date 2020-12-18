Klee’s Scorecard: Buffalo Bills might be the worst-case opponent for the Broncos right now
Offense
You know which Broncos player is a blast to watch? K.J. Hamler is a blast to watch. Talk about speed. And talk about spirit. You not only want Hamler with the ball in open space, you want him at your Christmas party. His infectious energy runs like he does, at 100 mph, 24/7.
Advantage: Bills
Defense
Saturday presents the toughest challenge of Vic Fangio’s time here. His Broncos ‘D’ will face off with the NFL’s third-ranked passing game with only three healthy cornerbacks. Fantasy owners in possession of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley must be doing handstands. Good luck, Coach Vic.
Advantage: Bills
Special teams
Kendall Hinton, meet Taylor Russolino. Taylor, Kendall. As if yanking a QB off the practice squad to face the Saints wasn’t enough, the Broncos outdid themselves with Russolino, the sub for COVID-listed Brandon McManus. Russolino’s heavy leg booted a 58-yarder last year in the XFL.
Advantage: Bills
Coaching
How about ex-Air Force all-timer Chad Hall carving out an NFL coaching career? No one at the academy is surprised. The wide receivers coach is in his fourth season with the Bills, and the ascension of Buffalo’s passing game suggests a promotion there or elsewhere isn’t too far off.
Advantage: Bills
Intangibles
While the playoffs are off the table, the final three games should tell tons about Vic Fangio’s Broncos. They figure to be underdogs in all three — vs. the Bills, Chargers and Raiders. Does a long season of injuries and COVID-19 protocols push ‘em to mail it in? Fangio’s grip on the team will show itself.
Advantage: Bills
Klee’s prediction: Bills (minus-5) 31, Broncos 16 (Season: 10-2 overall, 4-8 ATS)
—Paul Klee