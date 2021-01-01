Klee’s Scorecard: Las Vegas Raiders at Broncos
Offense
Derek Carr was a second-rounder. Drew Lock was a second-rounder. Carr’s age-24 season produced a TD-to-INT ratio of 2-to-0.8. Lock’s got a 1.2-to-1.3 ratio. Carr’s led the Raiders to the playoffs once in seven years. Are Broncos fans cool with their own Derek Carr at quarterback?
Advantage: Raiders
Defense
Here’s some cool news: the Broncos haven’t lost at home to the Raiders since 2015. It would behoove Denver to end that streak — lose Sunday — to secure a top-10 draft pick. There, they can select a QB or the top cornerback — Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech) or Patrick Surtain (Alabama).
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus can give the record books a kick in the pants with one more field goal from 50-plus yards. McManus has a record-tying 10 field goals from at least 50 yards. Great sign for McManus, bad sign for the Broncos offense, which struggles to finish drives.
Advantage: Raiders
Coaching
These longtime AFC West rivals will share something else in common when the 2021 season rolls around — pressure on the coach. If the Raiders lose Sunday, Jon Gruden will show three straight losing records to kick off a $100 million contract. And you know Vic Fangio’s on the clock.
Advantage: Raiders
Intangibles
Sit Bradley Chubb. Tell Shelby Harris to hang at home with his newborn. Shoot, start Kendall Hinton at quarterback again. (Kidding, kidding.) The Broncos need to lose on Sunday. They would land arguably the NFL’s easiest schedule in 2021 — and, perhaps, a top-five draft pick.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Broncos (minus-3) 23, Raiders 22 (Season: 13-2 overall, 5-9 ATS)
—Paul Klee