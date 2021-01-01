Paul Klee's three random thoughts leading into Broncos-Raiders on Sunday at Mile High:
1. NFL, MLB, NBA fans ... or no fans? Follow the money
They’re saying all the politically correct things — the stuff about staying safe, putting COVID-19 precautions first, all that. But behind the scenes, commissioners, pro sports owners and vested interests must be lobbying for the return of fans to arenas and stadiums — sooner rather than later. Just follow the money. There’s no way the NFL ($2.7 billion reportedly lost in gate receipts) or MLB (wages were almost cut in half) can go on like this for long. And the NBA’s revenue nosedived 10 percent, including an $800 million bath in gate receipts, ESPN reported. Keep an eye out for ads on the new Avalanche sweaters. The Avs somehow must pay for a $10 million loss in operating income, according to Forbes. While pro teams hollered “safety first!” as they shut the gates at Coors Field, Ball Arena and Empower Field at Mile High, cash inevitably will retake the top spot.
2. Make the Broncos accountable again
Can you imagine if a wide receiver dropped five passes from Peyton Manning? No one can. It would never happen. Manning would have stopped going back to Jerry Jeudy, whose nightmare against the Los Angeles was nationally televised. “He just has to do a better job of focusing,” Vic Fangio said. Hey, no one’s giving up on Jeudy, a first-round pick with star potential. Here’s a hunch the rookie from the Alabama will be all kinds of focused Sunday with college teammate Henry Ruggs III over there on the Raiders' sideline. But the kid gloves worn by the Broncos in response to Jeudy’s dreadful day speaks to a larger issue within the organization. Accountability is as rare as wins. Whatever happened to Fangio’s weekly ode to tough love, especially with his best players? These days mistakes are met with a man-hug and a get-'em-next-time. Wouldn’t it be nice to make millions — with a leash as long as a summer day? It's past time to make the Broncos uncomfortable again. Call 'em out, Vic.
3. Why does it feel like Colorado’s going to pay for the great California exodus?
File this away in the sports-imitating-life category. Two straight years more people left California than moved to California. (Many of them bringing to Colorado the same failed policies they're trying to escape.) Same for sports. How long until more teams follow the Raiders to a more business-friendly locale? In 2020, teams across the country opted out of their venues simply to play their games. The Rose Bowl was played Friday at AT&T Stadium in Texas. The San Francisco 49ers packed up for Arizona. Stanford football practiced in Washington state. Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors are playing home games in Tampa, Fla. The No. 1-ranked Gonzaga men's basketball program bounced between Florida (to play Kansas) to Indiana (to play West Virginia) to South Dakota (to play Iowa). The Seattle Seahawks moved home games to Arizona. The Maui Invitational basketball tournament — the best event in all of sports, by the way — shuffled off to North Carolina. But it’s the California exodus that’s most jarring. All those teams and events and athletes on the move due to the state’s crushing coronavirus restrictions ... and California’s still facing the worst COVID-19 surge in the U.S. Hmmm. Let's keep Colorado ... and push back on Calirado.