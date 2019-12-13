Paul Klee’s three thoughts on the Broncos’ visit to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday — and beyond:
Make Justin Simmons a Bronco for life
Here’s one Christmas wish filed on behalf of Colorado: make Justin Simmons a Bronco for life. There have been some philanthropic human beings to roll through Dove Valley in my eight seasons covering the team. Joe Jones. Von Miller. Ben Garland. That’s the top of a long list that could go on for hours. Go ahead and add Simmons, who last week was nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his philanthropy in the community. “Honestly, it’s how I was raised. My parents always used to talk to me about always giving me back (and) one of the best gifts you can give is your time,” Simmons said. “(His impetus is) my relationship with Jesus Christ and everything that comes with that ... just having that true, genuine spirit to just be there for someone.”
As the 26-year-old approached a podium to address his nomination, he stopped to embrace Broncos legend Steve Atwater. “One of the greats to ever do it,” Simmons told me. This is a franchise with a proud tradition at safety. With Simmons approaching free agency in the offseason, how about the Broncos keep it going with a long contract extension?
Does Lock (as a Bronco) present an existential crisis for Chiefs/Mizzou fans?
A lot of Chiefs fans are Missouri football fans. A lot of Missouri football fans are Chiefs fans. So how do Chiefs-Missouri fans view Drew Lock ... as a Bronco? “Most of the people I know hope Drew does really well — except for two weeks a year,” said Gabe DeArmond, publisher of the superb PowerMizzou.com. Lock’s ties to the Kansas City area are going to be the story on Sunday — and, if his star continues to rise, a familiar talking point in the Chiefs-Broncos rivalry. Lock grew up in the K.C. suburbs and attended nearby Lee’s Summit High. While his father, Andy Lock, played for Missouri, Drew’s commitment to Mizzou wasn’t a given. He briefly considered Oklahoma, which granted him the option of playing both basketball and football.
And leading into national signing day, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tried to flip Lock to the Big Ten, DeArmond said. “Drew was underappreciated by Missouri fans. He took some heat from Missouri fans,” said DeArmond, who’s covered the quarterback since Lock was 16. “Now those people are starting to realize how good he was here. He covered up a lot of mistakes. Those mistakes weren’t covered up last year (when the Tigers went 6-6 and got their coach fired). They maybe didn’t realize it at the time, but now they see why he was coveted by NFL guys.”
What Troy Calhoun’s long, healthy stay at Air Force says about the Broncos
The sight of Broncos great Ed McCaffrey taking the podium as coach at Northern Colorado was a vision 1998 You never would have believed. Yet there he was, Easy Ed, leaping from the Class 5A state playoffs to the Big Sky Conference. “I came here back in 1995 and we practiced out on those fields as a Denver Bronco,” McCaffrey said Friday during his formal introduction in Greeley. And that gave the state of Colorado three Division I coaching changes in the past year: Mel Tucker at CU, Steve Addazio at CSU and McCaffrey at UNC. Meantime, the continuity at Air Force has Troy Calhoun kicking butt and taking names. While CSU tries to figure out how to reverse Calhoun’s 11-2 record against it, Air Force guns for its 11th win of the season in the Cheez-It Bowl. There’s a lot to be said for continuity in a program, and the same is true of the Broncos. The Broncos should consider that rookie quarterback Drew Lock had three offensive coordinators in his four years at Missouri, and wouldn’t it be nice to grow Lock and Rich Scangarello together? “He’s taken two steps in a hopefully really long journey as a career. He’s done some good things, he’s been very humble, he’s approached it the right way,” Scangarello said. “I just want to continue to see him do that.”
I could see Calhoun returning to the NFL at some point. The Broncos should return to a Lock-Scangarello ticket in 2020.