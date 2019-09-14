Paul Klee’s three keys to the Broncos beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday:
Who ya got: Miller or Mack?
Pop your popcorn. It’s Von Miller vs. Khalil Mack. Can’t make the game? Check their stats after the final horn, and you’ll know which team escaped Empower Field at Mile High with a triumph. When Fangio got his first look at Mack, the then-Bears defensive coordinator had this reaction: “Holy (poop).” Fangio hasn’t been as verbose with his praise of Miller. What better time for Vonnie Football to remind the new coach there’s only one Super Bowl MVP in uniform on Sunday? “We are disappointed after the last game, but we are not discouraged,” said Miller, who was ticked off to the high heavens after the Broncos defense hopped a flight out of Oakland without a quarterback hit for the first time since 2014, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Athletic. Hey, don’t blame Von for the Raiders slicing and dicing the Broncos’ defense. His run defense was “good,” Fangio said, and Miller had no help from his buddies in the middle of the defensive line. But with his team in desperate need of a win Sunday, the best player on the field must be the best player on the field. Nothing riles up the Mile High maniacs like a Miller-Chubb sandwich. If Miller scores two or more sacks, here’s a hunch the Broncos win.
Broncos, picking and choosing (wrong)
Some of it’s bad luck. Some of it’s bad evaluations. But the Broncos are in their current predicament — 20-29 since Super Bowl 50 — in large part because they chose wrong. They chose very wrong at linebacker, going with Brandon Marshall (who’s out of the NFL) instead of Danny Trevathan (who’s a centerpiece of Chicago’s defense). Compare their numbers since Trevathan joined the Bears in 2016: Trevathan (36 starts, 189 tackles, three interceptions) vs. Marshall (34 starts, 136 tackles, zero interceptions, no job). While Marshall valued his political protests above football, Trevathan is all ball all the time. “Danny really likes to play football, which is contagious to everybody,” said Broncos coach Vic Fangio, who coached Trevathan in Chicago. And don’t get me started on the Malik Jackson-Derek Wolfe snafu. Jackson has doubled Wolfe’s sack numbers since he skipped town for a big payday after the Super Bowl 50 season. Likewise, the Bears chose wrong at quarterback. With NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and stud DeShaun Watson on the board, the Bears moved up to draft Mitchell Trubisky. No numbers necessary there, even if Fangio made Trubisky sound like Joe Montana. “Damn good player,” Fangio said.
Bears-Broncos most expensive NFL ticket
Who wants to make a quick buck? This week in Colorado is a ticket broker’s dream: St. Louis Cardinals fans soiling Coors Field, the Air Force at CU-Boulder grudge match (couldn’t wait!), the Chicago Bears at the Broncos. Shoot, this get-rich-quick scheme might be one that actually works: this Bears-Broncos game checks in as the most expensive ticket in Week 2 of the NFL, per TickPick, a secondary ticket marketplace. The average ticket price is a cool $391 — yet another sign the Midwest is taking over Colorado. Cook County’s coming! Cook County’s coming! All the way from Highlands Ranch. While it’s too bad the Broncos won’t have their full contingent to entertain the waves of Chicago transplants, it’s a good thing the annual trip at Oakland is out of the way. Oakland’s baseball turf claimed two more: special teams ace Tim Patrick, who slipped on a hand and required surgery, and right tackle Ja’Wuan James, who will miss a few weeks due to a knee injury suffered on the absurd infield dirt at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Consider this a standing offer to help the Raiders move out of Oakland to Las Vegas.